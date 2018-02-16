A big congratulations to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who just welcomed their second child, a baby girl! The couple revealed to the world that they were expecting once more back in September of 2017, and they have now confirmed that their second daughter has arrived. Your day just got even better, because the couple have also revealed her name, so we don't have to wait ages to see which name they chose. I know, big sigh of relief, you guys. E! Online reports that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's baby girl is named Geo Grace Levine, and I don't know about you, but I'm living for it.

I assumed the moniker for their second child would be unique — considering their first daughter's name is Dusty Rose, who, by the way, was basically named by Ellen DeGeneres, which is one hundred levels of amazing — but Geo is on an entirely different level. It's so untraditional, but it's still got this timelessness to it. And I freaking LOVE it.

It looks like I'm not the only one who is sort of obsessed with the name, either. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the happy parents, but to also show some hype about their name choice:

And someone joked that Adam and Behati must have really enjoyed middle school science class:

Technically has a point, TBH.

Back when Geo was just a teeny, tiny bump in her mom's belly, Prinsloo took to Instagram to confirm that she was pregnant with her second child. Her post showed a selfie in the mirror with a caption that read, "ROUND 2.....":

And just a few months later, Levine went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (is it just me, or does Ellen come into play quite a bit when it comes to Levine and Prinsloo's pregnancies?) and revealed the sex of their second child. He said, “It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” and also added that he was itching to make more babies with his wife. He said,

I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos ... [Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.

While I think 100 babies is a bit of a stretch, I think the world would be game for a dozen more Levine-Prinsloos running around.

Prinsloo has been very vocal about her love for being a mother. She spoke with E! News at the Met Gala back in May of 2017 about how her daughter, Dusty Rose, was doing. "So good!" Prinsloo said, adding, "She's heaven... and she's sassy!"

Sassy and cute AF. I mean, just look at Dusty Rose's first red carpet debut on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

It's pretty much a given that their second daughter is going to be just as adorable as Dusty. It's clearly genetic.

Want to know what else is genetic? Behati looking like a damn dream throughout both of her pregnancies.

Here she is looking stunning while expecting Dusty Rose:

And here she is looking ~otherworldly~ when she was waiting for sweet lil' Geo Grace:

Whoever said celebrities aren't much different than us average folk are lying straight to our faces.

Regardless, we're so happy for Adam and Behati, who are probably over-the-moon right now with their newest addition. And remember, no matter how much you want to speculate over their new daughter's name, the Levine-Prinsloos DGAF about what you think, so hush your mouth.

This little lady is going to have one kickass life, so haters, stop your hating.

Welcome to the world, little Geo!