Ever since they starred alongside each other on Dance Moms from 2015 to 2016, JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller have had each other's backs. Even when other cast members distanced themselves from Miller amid her many controversies and legal battles, Siwa remained one of her former dance instructor's biggest defenders. Now, Abby Lee Miller's Instagram about JoJo Siwa coming out shows she's supporting her, too.

Fans first speculated Siwa came out when she posted a TikTok on Jan. 21 lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's LGBTQ+ anthem, "Born This Way." While dressed in rainbow attire, Siwa mouthed the words, "No matter gay, straight, or bi/ Lesbian, transgender life/ I'm on the right track, baby/ I was born to survive." The same day, the 17-year-old star participated in a collab video with popular LGBTQ+ influencers from the TikTok collective PrideHouse LA, including Kent Boyd, who told Siwa, "Now your [sic] one of us."

On Jan. 22, Siwa donned a "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" shirt on Twitter, which appeared to confirm fans' speculation. Finally, Siwa put any last speculation to rest when she confirmed she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a Jan. 23 Instagram Live. She received enthusiastic support from so many celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, James Charles, and Lil Nas X in the process.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, Miller is joining in on congratulating Siwa on such a big moment in her life. On Jan. 24, Miller took to Instagram to share pictures of her and Siwa from over the years. "I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it," she wrote in the caption. "A shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day. *You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know) Love you kiddo!!! Keep making me proud."

It's great Miller has always been in Siwa's corner, but the same can't be said for her other Dance Moms co-stars. In the past, Miller has come under fire for not being so supportive of her other cast members, especially those that were Black. In June 2020, Miller apologized for making racist comments behind the scenes on Dance Moms. "While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better," she said at the time.

While Miller and the rest of her Dance Moms cast are no longer on speaking terms, it seems she and Siwa are as close as ever.