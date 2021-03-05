The quarterback for the Green Bay Packers seems head-over-heels in love, and Aaron Rodgers' quote about his Shailene Woodley engagement proves it. On March 4, Rodgers gushed about his new fiancée during an Instagram Live interview with Zenith Watches' CEO Julien Tornare, saying he's been "enjoying that part of [his] life." In reference to the engagement, he even added, "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

And now that Rodgers is getting ready to walk down the aisle, he knows what's next on the agenda for him. "I think the next great challenge will be being a father," he said. "I'm in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own." Can you imagine Rodgers as a dad? I think he'll be great! The QB revealed he's always "dreamt about" having a child and he's been looking forward "to taking care of another life at some point."

However, Rodgers knows that being a father may not be in his "immediate future," but it is "definitely something" he wants to do. "It's gonna be a really fun challenge," he said, adding that whenever the opportunity comes, he'll be "really excited." Aww.

E! News first broke the news of Rodgers' reported relationship with Woodley on Feb. 2. "They have kept things private and low-key," a source reportedly claimed to the publication. People confirmed the news the same day, reporting that multiple sources claim the relationship is "casual." But then, just a few days later, Rodgers seemingly let it slip that he and Woodley are engaged during his 2020 MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors. During his speech, he told fans he is engaged and thanked his fiancée, and though he didn't name his bride-to-be, fans had a sneaking suspicion that fiancée is Woodley.

On Feb, 22. Woodley finally confirmed she's engaged to Rodgers when she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I never thought I'd be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living," she joked about her fiancé's career. "But he's really just so go good at it. I'm very impressed." But since Woodley and Rodgers met during the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted she's never actually seen him play football. She instead got to know Rodgers "as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!" and also as someone who's "just a wonderful incredible human being."

According to Woodley, it was her dog who convinced her to go out with Rodgers after the first time they met. As she recounted to Fallon, "When I first met him, my dog pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run when you throw the ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him.'"

Here's hoping Rodgers, Woodley, and her dog have a happy future ahead of them.