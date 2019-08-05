If your sex life with your ex was poppin' IRL, your dream might just be nostalgia. "Perhaps a way that you are expressing your desire to connect with your ex," Gailing offers.

Dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg told Elite Daily, "The exes we tend to have naughty dreams about the most are our first love, an ex we still have ties to because of children or other circumstances, or the ex that most recently broke our heart." A dream about that last kind of in particular could be a sign that you're still a bit stuck on your ex and haven't, in fact, moved on. "These dreams are a clear indication that you have not healed — in which case the dreams will continue until you let go and leave the past in the past. It is impossible to move forward while you are still holding on to what is behind you," Loewenberg warns.

On the other hand, possibly to your relief, a dream about your ex killing it in the bedroom might not have anything to do with feelings for your former flame. It could just be a sign that you're craving someone you can be intimate with — the way you were with your old bae.

"The dream reflects a longing for sex or a re-opening to intimacy. Again, what it may reflect depends upon where you are in your life right now related to these aspects," Gailing says. Maybe you're single and longing for companionship. Maybe you feel like your current partner(s) need to grow in certain areas. Whatever the case may be, reflect on whether there's a void in your life that begging to be filled.

Deep down, you'll know what kind of pleasurable sex dream it was based on what it made you feel: Longing and regret versus. joy and excitement. "The feelings that a dream inspires are key to further understanding what it is that your subconscious is revealing to you," Gailing says.