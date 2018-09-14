Netflix's Queer Eye just "keeps getting better." With the third season premiering in 2019, fans are desperate for information about the next installment. Food and wine expert Antoni Porowski and fashion expert Tan France promise fans there's plenty of fierce fabulosity to look forward to. Specifically, Poroswki reveals a Queer Eye-Netflix crossover is officially in the works.

At Excedrin's We See Your Pain campaign launch party in New York City, the cookbook author and restaurateur teases the exciting news to Elite Daily: "Just saying... you heard it here first, stay tuned... there’s some crossover going on with us and someone else on Netflix." But before you start fantasizing about an atomic explosion of charisma between Nicole Byers and the Fab Five, Poroswki adds "...and it's not Nailed It!"

While it seems doubtful that Jonathan will show up in Hawkins to give Eleven a hair-makeover or that Bobby will give Litchfield Penitentiary a facelift, the feel-good crossover possibilities are infinite.

After two seasons, Netflix's Queer Eye scored a hat trick at the 70th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, taking home three awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Although a brand new season is on its way, fans shouldn't expect too much to change. As France says, "People fell in love with Season 1 and Season 2 because it felt genuine, heartwarming. It made them laugh, it made them cry, and it’s still all of that in Season 3, which what is so nice about it. At least you know what you’re getting, hopefully there are many, many surprises that are [different], but it's still the same heart of the show from Season 1 and Season 2."

Porowski echoes France's sentiment, "[Season 3 is] still that warm, cozy fur throw in front of a fire place with chocolate fondue experience that you have with a bunch of little puppies running around, but just an even more evolved, even larger version of it, which is amazing."

In addition to that stunning visual, Porowski reveals a few new details, saying, "I mentioned that inclusivity was something we were going to focus on for Season 2, and the casting team, in terms of the heroes — the people that we’re helping out — managed to completely redefine that word and open the doors to everyone; they’re continuing that conversation, which is so important. We’re in a completely different part of the country and it’s interesting to see how many similarities there are between a lot of the heroes we helped in Atlanta, but also how different the backstories are and where they’re coming from."

Season 2 included episodes with a transgender hero and a female hero; both delivering their own uplifting and informative narratives. Season 3 will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, and fans will watch Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk deliver self-love, French tucks, homemade guacamole, and a touch of hair gel on a silver platter to their new heroes.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Queer Eye are now streaming on Netflix.