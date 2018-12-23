Keeping up with the Kardashians is about to be even easier, thanks to the return of one of their most famous holiday traditions. Although Kim Kardashian announced earlier this month that their family wouldn't be having a family Christmas card this year, a tweet from sister Khloé seems to hint otherwise. According to the KUWTK star, a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card could be "coming very shortly" with a cute twist that fans are sure to love. Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashian team to inquire about the status of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card and confirm that it's indeed happening, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Friday, Dec. 21, eagle-eyed Twitter users caught Khloé Kardashian's response to a follower who asked her, "@khloekardashian are we getting a Christmas card from all the Karadashian/Jenner babies? idk if that even made sense." TBH, a cuter-than-cute photo shoot with the youngest members of the KarJenner clan is what we all want this Christmas, and Khloé reignited the hope that this could be going down after all with her response.

"I believe one will be coming very shortly," she teased in a tweet.

If I'm being honest, I'd all but accepted that 2018 would be the end of an era for the Kard that the reality stars have released every year for as long as I can remember. After all, fans all watched some totally uncalled for drama go down between the sisters when they were attempting to schedule the photoshoot for the 2017 card. ICYMI, here's a quick refresher. In addition to questioning Kourtney's work ethic and her priorities, Kim had the gall to tell her big sis that she was the "least interesting to look at," and something tells me that the rude comments probably put a damper on a 2018 photo.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur seemed to confirm suspicions that the card was not happening this year during a Dec. 4 interview with E! News, although she attributed it to 2017's card just being too amazing to top. "I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f--k us over," she told the publication. "That was so dramatic."

However, just days later, it appeared like she'd had a change of heart. In an Instagram Story video, she told her fans that she was with her sisters and the Momager on set of a glittery photoshoot, according to People.

"So guys, we’re on set today and I’m here with all my sisters and my mom," the mom-of-three said in the video. "Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done."

She continued, "I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister-mom Christmas card, or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try to get all the kids here and surprise everyone … what do I do, guys?"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim also relayed the message to her Twitter followers. She told them, "Ok I have all [sic] of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! What do I do????"

While the TV personality didn't update fans on whether or not she was able to pull the whole thing off, it sounds like we'll be getting some kind of Kardashian Kard on Christmas morning after all. Now, we'll have to wait and see if all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will be included, or if we'll be seeing an adorable new tradition with a Christmas photo featuring the family's newest generation.