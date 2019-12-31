Just when you thought we could be done with the Woods-Jenner/Kardashian feud once and for all, a fake Travis Scott tweet about Jordyn Woods is here to stir the pot all over again. Per Cosmopolitan, an imposter of Scott took to Twitter on Dec. 30 to post a since-deleted tweet responding to an old picture of Woods with the super flirty peeping-eyes emoji. The imposter in question's account showcases the same profile picture as the real Scott and even has a similar username (the poser goes by @Trvisxxxxxxxx, while Scott's account is @TrvisXX). Both accounts have their name as "TRAVIS SCOTT." You can see how some fans may have confused the imposter for the real Scott.

If you're not exactly sure on why it would be a massively huge deal for Scott to be responding to pictures of Woods with thirsty emojis, let me give you a little refresher on what's been going down with all parties involved.

First and foremost, Scott is the ex of none other than Kylie Jenner. Since their split, the two, who share daughter Stormi Webster together, have stayed on great terms. The same day as the scandalous tweet was posted, Scott told XXL Magazine that he loves his ex. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together," he told the magazine of his daughter's mother. "I love her mommy and I always will.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Woods, she and Jenner stopped being best friends after word broke out that she might have had relations with Tristan Thompson while he was still with Khloé Kardashian.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I don't think it takes a degree in psychology to understand why Scott openly flirting with the ex best friend of the woman he openly "always will" love would be bizarre behavior, to say the least.

Some fans were legitimately concerned about the #FakeNews:

But luckily, most fans weren't exactly convinced by the faux Scott account and the "J" its creator had next to the username in place of the blue check mark.

The lesson here? If you're thinking of creating a fake celeb account to stir up some unnecessary drama, maybe just, um, don't.