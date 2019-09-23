Kylie Jenner's still feeling it after the loss of her BFF Jordyn Woods, fam. Beginning in 2012, Jenner and Woods were inseparable — that is, until 2019 when Woods found herself wrapped up in a cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. This obviously left Jenner in the middle of her best friend and her sister, and it looks as if the sisters are still working through the aftermath. And Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's discussion about Jordyn Woods is just too much.

For those who need a quick refresher, here's what went down: In February 2019, Woods and Thompson reportedly kissed at a party at Thompson's residence. This tore Kylie and Woods' friendship apart and made things much more sticky for Khloé and Thompson, who co-parent their one-year-old daughter, True.

In the Sept. 22 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie and Khloé had a sisterly heart-to-heart about the entire situation. It all starts when Khloé receives a text from Woods wanting to hash it all out.

"She texted and said she wanted to talk. I don’t know if I need to talk to her, like, I don’t get closure out of this deal," Khloé first said to sister Kim Kardashian. “Because I will never feel like I can let her back into my life again. I feel like Kylie’s leaning more towards that and that’s fine and for the love of my sister. I don’t mind talking to her."

Then, in another clip, Khloé goes into detail on why she'd consider chatting with Woods and it's all for her little sis. "The sad part is that Kylie lost a best friend, and I feel like sometimes my situation overshadowed her’s and she’s at a loss as well,” Khloé said. “So I want to ask Kylie if she wants me to have that conversation.”

That's a serious example of blood being thicker than water. KoKo is ready to bite the bullet for her little sis in such a complicated situation and it's truly touching.

KoKo then heads to Napa and invites Kylie and KarJenner matriarch, Kris Jenner along. When the sisters get a moment alone, they dive into the difficult convo about Woods. Surprisingly enough, it's not that awko-taco after all. In fact, Kylie delivers a very reflective response.

“I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” Kylie began. “She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then they’re not there for others. Obviously, I love her. Right now she’s kind of doing her thing. I’m doing my thing.” Seriously, so mature.

Khloé seemed to think so too, telling her sister, “I really respect you that you still deal with everything, but you’re just very calm about it. I think it’s just because you’re so confident and so secure with who you are, which is so wonderful. It’s like a really inspiring trait that you have.”

"We’ll always be OK because we have each other," Khloé finished.

“Thank God, imagine if we didn’t!” added Kylie.

Whew, chile. A lot was said between these two, but clearly the sisters are moving on in the best and most mature way possible and that's what really matters.