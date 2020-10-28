When the days are crisp for hiking, evenings call for fire pits and s’mores, and weekends aren’t complete without wine slushies, you know it’s time to put on your cardigan and pull out your autumn bucket list. 'Tis the coziest time of year to enjoy the great outdoors, and this fall is no exception. Even though many events and attractions have been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Elite Daily has put together a list of fall 2020 activities across the United States that are still open for business (with updated rules and regulations) so visitors are able to enjoy them safely.

Turn your jack-o'-lantern frown upside down, because it’s still possible to plan a local, bucket list-worthy adventure that won't fall short of pumpkin spice and everything nice. Though hopping on a flight to taste seasonal brews in Germany may not be possible or responsible for the foreseeable future, you can still enjoy a very spirited flight at a brewery much closer to home. Fall 2020 is about finding fun activities and attractions in your area with precautions and guidelines set in place for your safety and comfort. So whether you live in Dallas, Texas, and want to capture a pumpkin patch photo op alongside Cinderella’s Halloween carriage, or live in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and want to book a romantic glamping experience with your partner, consider your autumn itinerary saved.

Before you grab your pumpkin spice latte and head for the apple orchard, though, it’s crucial to be aware of the health risks involved with any plan. Stay up to date on COVID-19 policies on the websites for each activity you're considering, as well as the safety precautions guests are required to follow when visiting any location. The majority of the sites and attractions we've selected below take place outdoors and/or require tickets to be booked online in advance for specific time slots, as there is limited capacity for most events.

Wherever your fall dreams take you, it’s imperative to always follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for social distancing. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose and wash your hands often. Avoid touching your face, and if you're feeling sick or experiencing any symptoms in line with COVID-19 — including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, or sore throat — cancel your plans, stay at home, and get in touch with your health care provider as soon as possible.

This fall can actually be an exciting break from tradition and a prime time to try pumpkin new. Below, you'll find a total of 95 fall 2020 activities in the United States — broken down by region, so you can easily find a destination in your area — for you to choose from. All you have to do is be safe and ready to harvest new memories.

As of Oct. 28, the activities on this list are ongoing and bookable. For further information on how each location is handling COVID-19 policies, rules, and regulations, please visit websites and/or state guidelines.

MID-ATLANTIC

Legacy Riding Stables — Sayreville, NJ

Book a private horseback ride at Legacy Riding Stables (~$45-$55). You can explore 500 acres of scenic beauty while trotting through the Julian Capik Nature Preserve.

Burnt Mills Cider Company — Bedminster, NJ

Spend your afternoon drinking fresh, hard cider that's crafted on premises at Burnt Mills Cider Company. For a peak sippin' experience, make sure to grab a picnic table by the fire pit.

Hudson Valley Marshmallow — Beacon, NY

Create the ultimate s'more for fall. Cinnamon sugar graham crackers paired with gourmet pumpkin spice marshmallows? You'll certainly come back for s'more.

Castel Grisch Winery — Watkins Glen, NY

Wine parfaits exist, and you'll want to sink your fangs into this hauntingly delicious treat. Take your pick among combinations like white chocolate cherry, cherry chocolate Godiva, black raspberry cheesecake, candy corn, or caramel apple.

Finger Lakes Cider House — Interlaken, NY

Enjoy a farm-fresh lunch, hard cider, and an apple-y ever after kind of day at Finger Lakes Cider House. Pack a picnic blanket to kick back and relax on the lawn, and soak up all the fall #feels.

Grim's Orchard & Family Farms — Breinigsville, PA

It's that time of year for kettle corn, slushies, caramel apples, and doughnuts, so don't miss out on the sweet fun at Grim's Orchard & Family Farms. After you have a ball snacking, take your pick from an eclectic selection of Cinderella pumpkins, white pumpkins, and goose gourds.

Linvilla Orchards — Media, PA

There's actually a place called Pumpkinland, and it's as cute as it sounds. Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards is everything you'd expect it to be, complete with pumpkins, of course, as well as apple picking. As an added bonus, you can take an evening hayride ($10 per person) to a "witch's house" and really get in the spirit of the season.

NEW ENGLAND

NewSylum Brewing Co. — Newtown, CT

What started out as a psychiatric hospital in Newtown, Connecticut is now a brewery serving its own craft beers with names like Beautiful Consequences and Counting the Days. Pair it with a wood-fired pizza — made from scratch — and you've got yourself a quintessential fall food experience.

Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard — Shelton, CT

Apple cinnamon scones, cider doughnuts, pumpkin cheesecake, local raw honey, and all the pie flavors you could possibly crave like pumpkin, apple crumb, strawberry rhubarb, chocolate cream, etc. are available for pickup at Beardsley's Cider Mill's Farm Bakery. With so many scrumptious options, you'll have trouble picking just one — so feel free to trick-or-treat your way through the store.

Bradbury Mountain — Pownal, ME

The hike up Bradbury Mountain is full of #views that will both excite and relax you. To make the most of your day, take the short trip to the strip of outlets in Freeport. It's home to the flagship L.L.Bean store, as well as some of the tastiest lobster rolls.

Lighthouse Lovers Scenic Tour — Portland, ME

Whether you're on a bike or in a car, you'll appreciate the beauty of Portland's six lighthouses on the Lighthouse Lovers Scenic Tour. Bug Light and Spring Point, in particular, have stunning views of Casco Bay, while Portland Head Light — the city's most famous lighthouse — has the best view of the rocky coast. No photo filters necessary.

Haunted Halloween Pizza Tour — Boston, MA

Strolling through Boston in October is already a fall treat. Add ghost stories as you walk through the city's oldest church (Old North Crypts) and a burying ground dated back to 1660 (Copp's Hill), and you've got yourself the spookiest All Hallows' Eve ever. Oh, and did we mention that you'll get pizza along the way? The Haunted Halloween Pizza Tour has something for everyone. Make sure to book your tickets ($66 for GA) in advance.

Bewitched After Dark Walking Tours — Salem, MA

If you're looking for an eerie fall activity in Salem, look no further than the Bewitched After Dark Walking Tour ($25 per person). What better way to get into the spooky spirit than by learning the history of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692? Though it's not necessary, advanced purchase is recommended.

Spooky World — Litchfield, NH

Get ready for a scary good time at Spooky World. Hop aboard The Haunted Hayride to uncover what's lurking in the dark woods, and be chilled to the bone. A general admission ticket must be purchased online in advance, and will score you one-time access to four fangtastic attractions. (Pricing is as follows: $40 for Friday GA; $45 for Saturday GA; $35 for Sunday GA.)

White Mountain National Forest — Campton, NH

Take a scenic drive into White Mountain National Forest for the best fall foliage pics on your Instagram feed.

Kenyon's Grist Mill — Usquepaugh, RI

In the mood for some old-fashioned food shopping? Kenyon's Grist Mill is the perfect place to find mixes so you can whip up homemade pancakes, breads, corn muffins, clam cakes, and Johnnycakes (aka cornmeal flatbreads) for all your cozy weekend meals.

Roger Williams Park Zoo — Providence, RI

Stay in the comfort of your car and drive through the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. As you pass by the spectacular carvings, you may feel inspired to create your own at home. Tickets are sold online only ($50 per car).

Lake Champlain Coast Wine Trail — Middlebury, VT

Vermont's Lake Champlain Coast Wine Trail is nothing to wine about. Vineyards, wineries, and cideries — oh, my. You'll find their ice wines and dessert wines to be a real treat this fall.

Cold Hollow Cider Mill — Waterbury Center, VT

Visit Cold Hollow Cider Mill to try their secret apple cider doughnut recipe. (It's 25 years old!) While you're there, you can even watch the mill's apple cider being made from scratch.

EAST SOUTH CENTRAL

Jackson Lake Island — Millbrook, AL

Nothing says Halloween quite like Tim Burton (you know, the director of Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow, Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, and dozens of other spooky flicks). So a day trip to the island where he shot one of his fantasy films is a must, especially this time of year. Apart from being the home of Burton's 2003 movie, Big Fish, Jackson Lake Island offers a gorgeous location for kayaking, picnicking, and overall relaxation.

Bankhead National Forest — Double Springs, AL

Bird watching, fishing, and horseback riding are some of the many offerings waiting for you at Bankhead National Forest. Little tip: Try to get out there around the first week of November, when the fall foliage in Northern Alabama is normally at its peak.

Highland Stables — Bowling Green, KY

Take a casual stroll around Highland Stables' GypsyMoon Marketplace, which offers a fun fall shopping experience. The three-day event (Nov. 5-7) offers everything from kitschy decor to holiday trinkets, along with food trucks and bourbon vendors.

Thomas Dairy Farm & Market — Cecilia, KY

If you've ever wanted to pretend like you were in The Walking Dead, then zombie paintball at Thomas Dairy Farm & Market ($15+ per person) would be right up your alley. Or you could also take a trip into the haunted woods and travel through three acres of haunted corn ($20+ per person). It's your call. For reservations, plus a list of all the other exciting attractions available, visit Thomas Dairy Farm's official website.

Iroquois Park — Louisville, KY

The Louisville Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is exactly what it sounds like: A spectacular array of jack-o-lanterns will light up Louisville's Iroquois Park for a drive-thru event like no other. (Cost is $35 per car.)

The Apple Barn Cider Mill — Sevierville, TN

Head to the Apple Barn Cider Mill for a delectable serving of fried apple pie with vanilla ice cream or apple dumplings. This vintage barn is home to more than 4,000 apple trees and a cider room, where the apple cider is pressed.

Sugarlands Distilling Company — Gatlinburg, TN

Moonshine or whiskey, anyone? If you're 21 and over, enjoy the fun and variety of spirits at Sugarlands Distilling Company, including Appalachian apple pie moonshine and maple bacon moonshine. Pick up some bottles to go so you can make one of Sugarlands' seasonal cocktails when you get home. (Rye Apple Coffee Fashioned? Yes, please.)

SOUTH ATLANTIC

Wilmington & Western Railroad — Wilmington, DE

Take part in the Wilmington & Western Railroad's Autumn Leaf Special. (Tickets are available online for $17 per person.) Not only will you get a chance to surround yourself in the breathtaking views of the fall foliage on the train, you'll also be able to hop off for a quick picnic lunch in a secluded grove near a beautiful creek.

Fifer Orchards — Camden-Wyoming, DE

Picture trying to escape a 6-acre corn maze — designed to look like giant Pac-Man board. Yep, it's possible. In celebration of the arcade game's 40th anniversary, Fifer Orchards created a Pac-Maize design for its 2020 corn maze. Hopefully you don't get caught by any ghosts along the way. (Cost is $8-$10 per person.)

Westgate River Ranch Resort — River Ranch, FL

Just an hour away from your favorite Orlando amusement parks is an authentic Florida dude ranch. Not only can you go horseback riding and watch bull riding, but you can also stay overnight in a luxe glamping suite. (Prices vary, depending on accommodations and activities.)

St. Augustine Distillery — St. Augustine, FL

Taste your way through a tour of St. Augustine Distillery, known for its vast selection of spirits — most specifically, bourbon.

Oktoberfest — Helen, GA

Even though Munich, Germany's famous Oktoberfest is canceled this year, you can still take part in similar festivities in Alpine Helen-White County, Georgia, throughout the month of October. The music, the food, the beer, and all the other offerings in this Bavarian-style town will instantly transport you overseas.

Dahlonega Walking Tours — Dahlonega, GA

A dream Halloween scenario would comprise of listening to spooky ghost stories while sipping on some good wine. And that's exactly what you'd get on one of Dahlonega's Grapes and Ghosts Wine Tours. (Cost is $22 per person.)

Assateague Island National Seashore and State Park — Berlin, MD

Most parks offer some form of wildlife — but have you ever spotted wild horses before? That's right, on the sands of Assateague Island National Seashore and State Park, you might be able to spot majestic feral horses, galloping off in the distance.

Chesapeake Wine Trail — Chestertown, MD

The views, the wine, the seafood (aka the crab cakes) — all of it comes together perfectly on the Chesapeake Wine Trail. There are more than a dozen local wineries along the way, so come thirsty... and hungry.

Woods of Terror — Greensboro, NC

This haunted house thrill park has an impressive variety of spooktacular attractions, like The Slaughter House and The Miner's Massacre. Be there and be scared. Tickets can be purchased online in advance with your time slot. (Cost is $30 for GA; $45 for a fast pass; $60 for all-access; rates are different on weekends.)

The Brewery Experience — Greenville, SC

Whether you're participating in a bachelorette party, celebrating your birthday, or simply wanting to learn more about different craft beers, The Brewery Experience has something for every occasion. Explore Greenville via a private brewery experience, where you'll visit three breweries and learn about their brews.

Blue Ridge Mountains — Landrum, SC

Visit Landrum, South Carolina, along the Blue Ridge Mountains for a day trip straight out of a Hallmark film. Home to a charming downtown area and trails for hiking, this quaint spot is an outdoor lover's dream. While you're there, visit and snap pics in front of Campbell's Covered Bridge, a true gem.

Carter Mountain Orchard — Charlottesville, VA

Take a picturesque tour of Carter Mountain Orchard and receive already picked apples — all from the safety of your car. P.S. This place also has apple cider slushies, too. Yum.

Back Bay Brewing Co. — Virginia Beach, VA

If you're ever in the district of Pungo, stop at Back Bay Brewing Co. and pick up a Witch of Pungo. It's a pumpkin ale — brewed with real pumpkin purée and locally grown gourds — inspired by the story of Grace Sherwood, who is said to be the last person convicted of witchcraft in Virginia.

A Tour of Washington D.C.

Plan a fall photo shoot with your roommates or partner in D.C.'s Instagram-worthy neighborhoods and areas. Put on your fave flannel and head to Georgetown, Meridian Hill Park, and Rock Creek Park. Pack a picnic and make it an amazing autumn afternoon.

3 Stars Brewing Company — Washington D.C.

Arrange your very own pub and brewery weekend to check out some seasonal beer. Start your adventure at 3 Stars Brewing Company, where the beers have whimsical names, such as Diamonds Are Forever and Starsky & Brunch. (Reservations are required.) If you're on the go, you can also try their cans and crowlers, which are available for curbside pickup.

Durbin Rocket Excursion Train — Durbin, WV

All aboard the Durbin Rocket Excursion Train (~$35) for a steam engine ride to remember. Enjoy the 1920s-era coach as you ride through Monongahela National Forest and take in the breathtaking views.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum — Weston, WV

Once a well-known hospital, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is now the scariest spot in town. Paranormal tours, ghost hunts, a haunted house, historic tours, and a spookin' good time await... if you dare.

The ticket booths are open for business starting at 6 p.m., and only VIP tickets — which will get you line priority access and skipping the ticket line — are available online for purchase in advance. (Cost is $25 for GA; $50 for VIP.)

WEST SOUTH CENTRAL

Horseshoe Canyon Ranch — Jasper, AR

Rock climbing, horseback riding, zip-lining, skeet shooting — there's always something to do at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch. To top it all off, the meals are drool-worthy. For dinner, you can get anything from steak and grilled mahi mahi to chicken Parmesan and barbecue.

Arkansas Wine Trail — Arkansas River Valley, AR

Did you know there's a thriving wine scene down in Arkansas? Well, you do now. The Arkansas River Valley is home to the state's wine country — we're talking dozens of vineyards — which just so happens to be gorgeous in the fall.

French Quarter Phantoms Tours — New Orleans, LA

A lot of scary stories have taken place in New Orleans. Heck, American Horror Story: Coven was based a coven of witches that descended to NOLA from Salem, Massachusetts. That's why, if you're in the area this fall, you should take a walk around with one of the city many guides — on a ghost and vampire tour, perhaps? Prices may vary if you try to join one of French Quarters' tours in person, but if you book in advance via the company's official website, it's $17+ per person.

Orr Family Farm — Oklahoma City, OK

Rent your own wagon at Orr Family Farm for the coolest glamping experience yet. The Conestoga Wagon Campgrounds are exactly what your fall plans are missing, so it's time to get "hipstoric." (Prices vary, depending on accommodations and activities.)

Dallas Arboretum — Dallas, TX

'Tis the season to enjoy over 90,000 pumpkins, squash, and gourds at Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village. Disney lovers will swoon over Cinderella’s Pumpkin Carriage that's decked out for Halloween. In the spirit of National Cookie Month in October, the patch will feature a variety of treats to choose from for purchase. (Cost is ~$12-$17 for "Art of the Pumpkin" admission.)

Circle S Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch — Wall, TX

If you didn't experience a barrel train, wall ball mazes, a corn cannon, and pumpkin bowling this season, did you really do fall right? Circle S Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has it all, and the 2020 maze design honors first responders and medical personnel. Book your ticket for the Haunted Corn Maze ($20) online in advance, where you'll also reserve your time slot.

EAST NORTH CENTRAL

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm — Lockport, IL

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm offers over 30 fun attractions through Nov. 1, so you won't know what you should see first. The corn maze? The pumpkin patch? The 100-year-old rocking chair? The chick nursery? You love to see it. Though no reservations are required, Siegel's recommends purchasing your tickets online in advance. (Cost is $16.95+ per person.)

McEachran Homestead Winery — Caledonia, IL

Wine, wine, everywhere, and oh, so much to drink. McEachran Homestead Winery offers mulled wine — served warm — as well as wine slushies, packaged to go in flavors such as apple cider and blueberry pomegranate.

Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyard — Starlight, IN

There's so much to explore at Huber's, including 600 acres of orchards and vineyards. The Starlight Distillery, in particular, is said to be a real treat for brandy lovers.

Yates Cider Mill — Rochester Hills, MI

The goods are aplenty at the historic Yates Cider Mill. Apple cider, fruit butters, honey, jams, old-fashioned doughnuts — you really can't go wrong.

Vander Mill — Grand Rapids, MI

There are so many choices in cider at Vander Mill, you'll want to go back for more. Raspberry cider, blueberry cider, cherry cider, spiced cider... the list goes on and on. You can even order what the company calls a Snakebite, which is a half pilsner and half cider of your choice.

Trail of Scarecrows — Lancaster, OH

Fairfield County — aka the "Scarecrow Capital of Ohio" — is home to the Trail of Scarecrows. This year, over 275 scarecrows will line the streets. Download the Visit Fairfield County Ohio app for maps of the "trail," and enjoy this county's beloved fall tradition.

Covered Bridge Trail — Ashtabula County, OH

Take a scenic ride to explore Ohio's covered bridges that are unbelievably romantic. What better place to capture unique content for your Instagram Story with the person you love most? Share a kiss with your partner on a covered bridge, and good luck might come your way.

Vines to Cellar — Port Washington, WI

Stop by Vines to Cellar Winery in the Port Washington Downtown Historic District for a wine tasting, or bring your roommates for a private get-together. Enjoy a glass of strawberry white merlot, black raspberry silk, or sweet sunrise moscato by one of the outdoor heaters (~$4-$5 per glass). While not currently taking reservations (this is subject to change), walk-ins are welcome.

Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures — Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures is the ultimate spot for thrill-seekers this fall. Book a full course (nine-line) zipline tour for two hours of thrills among the trees (~$100), or a high ropes excursion with six different obstacle courses that'll get your adrenaline pumping (~$55).

WEST NORTH CENTRAL

Historic Hills Bale Trail — Davis County, IA

You won't see anything more adorable than the Historic Hills Bale Trail this fall, which is all accessible by car. Across Southeast Iowa, residents arrange hay and straw to create fun sculptures in different shapes along the byway. Some fun 2020 entries include an inchworm, Yoda, and Mooo-Ana, which is in the shape of a cow.

Villisca Ax Murder House — Villisca, IA

If you're a true horror movie buff and love to get your heart racing, then this may be the place for you. The Villisca Ax Murder House — which is the scene of an actual crime committed in June 1912 — is not for the faint of heart. According to the official website, tours of the establishment have been "cut short by children's voices, falling lamps, moving ladders and flying objects." (Cost is $10 per person for a daytime tour; $428 for up to six guests overnight.) Reserve your spot online... if you dare.

Neewollah — Independence, KS

Kansas' largest annual festival, Neewollah (which is Halloween spelled backward), is jam-packed with fun fall events through the end of October, including a scarecrow contest, a "cruise night" (in your own vehicle), plus a movie at the Riverside Park Oval the night before All Hallows' Eve.

Nelson Farm — Litchfield, MN

The list of activities at Nelson Farm seemingly goes on and on. A corn maze, frisbee golf, a zip line, a hay jump, a soap box derby... Our personal favorite, though? The Pumpkin Chucker Flinger Thinger. (Cost is $10 per person.)

Tom's Town Distilling Co. — Kansas City, MO

In the mood for some craft bourbon, gin, or vodka? Tom's Town Distilling Co. has plenty of those spirits to go around. Try The Pendergast Machine if you can; its notes are comprised of molasses, cherry, and oatmeal cookie.

The Lemp Haunted Neighborhood Walking Tour — St. Louis, MO

A sidewalk tour of St. Louis' Lemp neighborhood could easily help you get into the spooky spirit of the season. Along the way, you'll listen to actual paranormal investigators, learn about the ghosts in the area, and visit one of Lemp's most haunted buildings. Group sizes are currently limited to 12 guests at a time, so reserve your tickets online in advance (~$28 per person).

Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard — Gretna, NE

Be sure to put on the coziest crewneck in your closet for a sweet date at Vala's Pumpkin Patch. Get ready for a jack-o'-lantern tree, haunted train and graveyard, and lost pumpkin mine that'll bring seasonal fun to your Insta feed (~$14-$26 for GA).

Nebraska Passport — Multiple Cities, NE

Getting stamps in your "Nebraska Passport" is a great way to explore Nebraska in all of its grandeur. Check out wineries, parks, museums, and more, and receive a stamp in your passport at each stop on the official program list.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park — Medora, ND

Check out many hiking trails at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, which are planned out from 10 minutes to several hours, based on your skill level. Pack up your cooler with plenty of water and get ready to tackle different types of terrain.

Dakota Prairie Grassland — Bismarck, ND

Grab a fall wine and your picnic basket, then head to Whitetail Picnic Area in the Dakota Prairie Grassland. Plan out a photoshoot while Mother Nature is looking its best and most colorful.

Mount Rushmore — Keystone, SD

Make some new memories at Mount Rushmore where you can experience an iconic piece of history. Take a walking trail and you might spot some mountain goats along the way.

George S. Mickelson Trail — Hill City, SD

Check out the 109-mile George S. Mickelson Trail for biking along an abandoned railroad bed. Whatever your skill level may be, you're sure to enjoy the charm of railroad tunnels and trestle bridges along the way.

MOUNTAIN

Old Bisbee Ghost Tour — Bisbee, AZ

Take a walk through the city of Old Bisbee, where a "ghost host" will lead you through some their favorite haunts — literally. (Cost is $20 per person if you order via phone; $18 a person if you order online.)

Saguaro National Park — Tucson, AZ

While there are plenty of other national parks you can visit this time of year, Saguaro National Park is the only one home to the nation's largest cacti. As if those weren't 'Gram-worthy enough, Saguaro also has a large site for petroglyphs, which are 800-year-old rock carvings and painted pictographs.

The Spring Resort & Spa — Pagosa Springs, CO

At the end of a chilly fall day, nothing sounds more appealing than a relaxing, warm bath — that is, except for a hot spring. The Spring Resort & Spa is home to the most geothermal hot spring pools in all of Colorado. Even one look at them will immediately make you sigh with relief. (Prices vary, depending on accommodations and activities.)

The Stanley Hotel — Estes Park, CO

When you tour The Stanley Hotel ($23 per person), you not only get a one-of-a-kind view of the Rocky Mountains, you also get a taste of the inspiration behind Stephen King's famous 1977 horror novel, The Shining. What could be more horrifying than that? Day tours are currently limited to 10 people and masks are required under COVID-19 guidelines.

Boat Box Hot Spring — Stanley, ID

There are several gorgeous hot springs to choose from in Stanley, Idaho, and you can't go wrong visiting any of them. However, the Boat Box Hot Spring is extra special because it looks like a giant cauldron. You know what they say: Double, double, toil and trouble...

Hell's Half Acre Lava Field — Idaho Falls, ID

Walk the trail at Hell's Half Acre — which contains evidence of a former lava lake — on a sunny fall day. The name alone should give you all sorts of Halloween vibes.

Glacier National Park — West Glacier, MT

Spend a day exploring this hiker's paradise that's filled with alpine meadows, sparkling lakes, and lush forests. Bring your camera for Instagram pics of the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Sweet Pickin's Pumpkin Patch — Kalispell, MT

Enjoy the picturesque Flathead Valley in Northwest Montana at Sweet Pickin's Pumpkin Patch. Round up your besties to enjoy a field of pick-your-own pumpkins and a side-by-side cow train ride. Be sure to buy some kettle corn and snap away while you check out all the fall attractions. (There is a $9 entrance fee per person.)

Monkey Rock — Incline Village, NV

Grab your pal or pup for a 2.6-mile leaf-peeping hike up in North Lake Tahoe, and snap a picture with Monkey Rock. It's a must-see attraction because it looks like — you guessed it — a monkey.

Self-Guided Brewery Tour — Reno, NV

Thanks to Visit Reno Tahoe, you can take a self-guided brewery tour to enjoy tasty seasonal brews. Put on a good pair of walking shoes and get ready to sip, sip, hooray.

Rainbow Ryders — Albuquerque, NM

Take your season to new heights on a sunset hot air balloon ride. Seeing the pink and orange colors melting into the Sandia Mountains from above will be an experience for the books. (Cost is ~$189 per person.)

Sandia Peak Tramway — Albuquerque, NM

Work up an appetite while taking a tram 10,300 feet up to the top of Sandia Peak. After you're done swooning over the views, enjoy a cliffside lunch at TEN 3 for an experience sure to impress your Instagram followers. (The round-trip tram ride costs $25.)

Fall Color Loop — Ogden, UT

Pack a picnic for a cozy fire pit dinner at North Fork Park. Plan for an evening of stargazing at the beautiful Dark Sky Park.

Mirror Lake Highway Scenic Drive — Mirror Lake, UT

Pack a backpack for a hiking and lake day at Aspen Mirror Lake. Enjoy the Aspen trees and the sparkling mountain lake. Try your hand at fishing, and perhaps you'll catch some rainbow trout.

Fireside Resort Cabins — Jackson Hole, WY

Go glamping in an Insta-worthy cabin in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Pack your coziest sweaters and enjoy fire pit nights under the stars. If you'd like to explore the surrounding area, you can take advantage of the resort's Jeep rentals. (Prices vary, depending on accommodations and activities.)

Bridger-Teton National Forest — Jackson, WY

Grab your beanie and swimsuit for a day of relaxation in the Granite Hot Springs Pool. You can't beat the views you'll experience situated in a spruce-, fir-, and pine-filled forest.

PACIFIC

Joshua Tree National Park — La Quinta, CA

Join the Camp'd Out Joshua Tree Experience, which is equal parts nature and luxury. Along with the traditional camping fare, such as fireside s'mores, you'll also get a glam bedding setup (by the Waldorf Astoria) and overnight butler service. (Cost is $204+ per night.)

Cornerstone Sonoma — Sonoma, CA

The gateway to wine country is just as magnificent as it sounds. Cornerstone Sonoma, a marketplace in the midst of Sonoma and Napa counties, features everything from boutique wineries and tasting rooms to shopping and art-inspired gardens.

Fright Farms — Hilldale, CA

From now through Thanksgiving weekend, you can venture through 5 acres of horror — all from the safety of your vehicle. Fright Farms is a 100% drive-thru journey. Rumor has it that "something terrible has happened" and there are things "lurking in the shadows." Beware.

Half Moon Bay Coastside — Half Moon Bay, CA

When a city refers to itself as the Pumpkin Capital of the World, you simply have to check it out in fall. Throughout the various farms across the coast of Half Moon Bay, you'll find hay mazes, corn fields, and even a pumpkin river.

Cool Patch Pumpkins — Dixon, CA

As the name suggests, Cool Patch Pumpkins has a very cool pumpkin patch. But did you know it also has a record-breaking corn maze? In 2014, the Guinness Book of World Records logged Cool Patch Pumpkins' 60-acre corn maze as the largest in the world. That, in and of itself, is worth the trip alone. (Cost is $15 per person.)

Portland Brewery Bike Tour — Portland, OR

The Portland Brewery Bike Tour (~$71 per person) is a great way to sample iconic brews while exploring downtown and northwest Portland. Gear up for a three hours of biking, taste-testing, and enjoying the views.

Spirit of Halloweentown — St. Helens, OR

Visit the Spirit of Halloweentown to feel like you stepped into Disney Channel's Halloweentown. Strike a spooky pose and snap away in Courthouse Plaza, and then take a self-guided haunted tour. Be sure to purchase your tickets (~$45 for GA) online in advance to snag a time slot.

Craven Farm — Snohomish, WA

Come to Craven Farm for autumn decor to create a fall haven in your own backyard. Bring home a homemade scarecrow, colorful mums, and a variety of pumpkins. Enjoy an espresso as you shop around and enjoy the many activities they offer.

Thomas Family Farm — Snohomish, WA

Grab your s'mores supplies and rent your own fire pit ($80 an hour) at Thomas Family Farm. While you're there, check out the nighttime pumpkin patch.