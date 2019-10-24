29 Captions For Fall Foliage Trips & Your Favorite Time Of Year

With fall in full swing, you may be thinking of how you can have an incredible adventure. Well, one of the best ways to experience the magic of the season is to go on a leaf-peeping trip. The changing colors of the leaves and the crisp autumn air create a beautiful environment to be in, even if it's only for a short weekend away. You'll definitely take a ton of pics for the 'Gram, so you'll need Instagram captions to use for fall foliage trips when it comes time to post.

Whether you get a pic of your feet surrounded by vibrant leaves, a Boomerang of you jumping into a massive leaf pile, or a selfie surrounded by all the different trees, your pictures will be stunning. Fall is an incredible season full of change that evokes a sense of rejuvenation, and you're fully prepared to embark on a little getaway.

So grab your partner or best buds, hit the road, and see all of the gorgeous leaves changing. Don't forget to keep your phone out so you can capture all of the colors, and use some of these captions for your posts.

1. "Orange you glad it's fall?"

2. "Even the leaves fall for you."

3. "I left my heart in New England."

4. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery

5. "The leaves are falling and autumn is calling."

6. "Hello fall, you're looking very colorful."

Shutterstock

7. "Who needs sunshine when I can dive into a pile of leaves?"

8. "Haven't you heard? Orange is the new black."

9. "Mother Nature never goes out of style."

10. "Loving him was red." — Taylor Swift, "Red"

11. "Same season as last year. Different love each time."

12. "Let's take it brown a notch."

13. "Fall takes my breath away in more ways than one."

14. "Not quite ready to say goodbye to the yellow brick road."

15. "I live for the days when my flannels match the foliage."

16. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you, and everything you do. Yeah, they were all yellow." — Coldplay, "Yellow"

Shutterstock

17. "Taking a trip to yellow out a little bit."

18. "I'm red-y for my closeup."

19. "Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen."

20. "It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon." ― Sarah Addison Allen

21. "Fall and I are kind-red spirits."

22. "After all is red and done, fall is still the most gorgeous season of all."

23. "The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple." — J.K. Rowling

24. "Yellow, is it me you're looking for?"

25. "Red my lips, I love autumn."

26. "I'm so red-y for this fall trip."

27. "Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons." ― Jim Bishop

28. "Orange you going to comment on my fall outfit?"

29. "Getting away with the apple (pie) of my eye."