27 Instagram Captions To Use For Fall In New England & Sweater Weather

New England is stunning in the fall. Everywhere you go, the air seems to smell like cinnamon and crisp leaves. The grocery stores are jam-packed with pumpkins, jugs of cider, and apple-flavored doughnuts. It's a magical time of year that requires many Instagram captions to use for fall in New England.

I've lived in New England my entire life and have become a regular at the orchards. I know what it's like to wake up in an autumn wonderland, complete with Pumpkin Spice Lattes and epic spots to go leaf-peeping. I've been to the giant fairs with neon lights and fried dough, and adventured through Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine. Throughout my travels, I've discovered that taking pictures is #necessary if you're going to be in these states in the fall.

Whenever you see a pumpkin patch or farmers' market on the side of the road, you may want to pull over and pose for pictures. You'll want to document the warm beams of sunshine, the way the baskets of fresh produce are overflowing, and the gourd-geous views. You'll also want selfies with the perfectly-carved jack-o'-lanterns on the front steps of your cozy Airbnb and vibrant piles of leaves.

After capturing the best pics, it's time to post a few on social media in celebration of sweater weather. Here are 27 captions for spending fall in New England.

Shutterstock

1. "Orange you glad you get to see all the fall things I'm doing in New England?"

2. "Break out your sweaters and enjoy the weather."

3. "When in New England..."

4. "Living in an autumn wonderland."

5. "Happy fall-idays, my friends."

6. "This state is sweet to the (apple) core."

7. "Why don't we go to New England this weekend?"

8. "I love weekends in New England a whole latte."

9. "Well, would you look at that pumpkin patch."

10. "Just going to every farmers market I can find."

11. "Traded the city lights for New England nights."

12. "You either love New England in the fall or you're wrong."

13. "Falling in love with New England one hike at a time."

14. "Stay in your fall magic, babe."

15. "Now serving New England looks and views."

16. "Can we always wear sweaters and snuggle?"

17. "All things cozy allowed here."

18. "Showed up for the snacks and sweater weather."

19. "I think I'll stay here a while."

20. "Welcome to New England in the fall. I'll be your tour guide."

Shutterstock

21. "Whenever I'm in New England, I'm on doughnut disturb mode."

22. "And they all lived apple-y ever after in New England."

23. "Cider on cider on cider."

24. "Good #views make good moods."

25. "I found my love for fall in New England."

26. "But first, let's go to New England."

27. "This is my new happy place."

If you find yourself wondering what you can do in New England in the peak of fall, let me give you a few tips. You can go hiking on the many trails throughout this region. Some may take you to the top of a mountain, while others might bring you to quaint waterfalls. Either way, they'll be totally worth your time. You can visit cities like Boston or Burlington and walk around the shops with a latte in hand.

I'd make time for both, and try and stop by a farmers' market, too. After all, it doesn't get much better than New England in the fall.