For you, celebrating Easter may come with a few traditions, including brunch with the fam, Easter egg hunts, exchanging chocolate bunnies, and everyone getting decked out in pastel. I'm already loving all of the floral dresses and decor taking over the aisles in local stores, and cannot wait for more to be posted on Apr. 21, 2019 on the 'Gram. Along with your punny bunny captions and adorable spring emojis, you'll also need some Easter hashtags for Instagram when you want to post your pics.

A caption used to be all you needed to post along with your picture, but nowadays, a good hashtag or two goes a long way. It allows for your friends to find all of your Easter snaps under one tag, like the perfect digital photo album. It's also a way for you to show off your witty side with a hashtag that's super punny. It could even help you get more likes.

No matter the reason, you'll need help picking out the right one. Instead of searching the internet like the way you used to search your backyard for all the eggs the Easter bunny hid, I've made things much simpler for you. Here's a list of 95 Easter hashtags to choose from. Use one, or use them all. They'll come in handy for your brunch squad pics, or when you get together with your siblings to dye Easter eggs. Of course, you also need to stop and smell the spring flowers, and grab yourself a super bloom selfie in your Easter dress.

Whatever your Easter plans may be, I only hope your Sunday is filled with tons of egg-shaped chocolates and bright pink colors totally worthy of the ultimate 'Gram.

1. #HappyEaster

2. #HoppyEaster

3. #ShoutOutToAllMyPeeps

4. #EggcellentDay

5. #YouCrackMeUp

6. #JustDontCarrotAll

7. #EggscuseMe

8. #EveryBunnyNeedsSomeBunny

9. #DyeingToKnowWhatsUp

10. #SundressSelfie

11. #EasterBest

12. #EasterBunnyBae

13. #WheresMyEasterBasket

14. #ILoveEasterChocolate

15. #HaveAnEggcellentEaster

16. #EasterSundayFunday

17. #ThatsAllYolks

18. #EggshaustedFromEasterFun

19. #LookingOnTheSunnySide

20. #EasterHunt

21. #TheHuntIsOn

22. #WhereAreTheEggs

23. #TheresNoBunnyLikeYou

24. #HavingAGoodHareDay

25. #EggcitingEasterDay

26. #EggstraSpecialEaster

27. #EasterSpecial

28. #ICarrotWaitForEaster

29. #EasterBrunch

30. #BrunchBunnies

31. #EasterEggspert

32. #SomeBunnyWhoIUsedToKnow

33. #IWhipMyHareBackAndForth

34. #EasterSunday

35. #EasterParade

36. #EasterWalkInThePark

37. #SpendingEasterWithFamily

38. #Bunnies

39. #DontWorryBeHoppy

40. #HopToIt

41. #HippityHoppinEastersOnItWay — Gene Autry, "Peter Cottontail"

42. #SomeBunnyNeedsChocolate

43. #ImSoEggcited

44. #OneGoodEgg

45. #GiveMeAllThePeeps

46. #OverEasyLikeSundayMorning

47. #HeyThereHopStuff

48. #EasterIsToDyeFor

49. #DyeingEggs

50. #ATisketATasketAGreenAndYellowBasket — Ella Fitzgerald, "A-Tisket, A-Tasket"

51. #IWannaDanceWithSomeBunny

52. #IFoundTheEggs

53. #BunnyKissesEasterWishes

54. #EasterEggs

55. #InstaEaster

56. #EasterBonnet

57. #EasterDress

58. #EasterSelfie

59. #EasterFoodie

60. #EasterChocolate

61. #ChocolateBunny

62. #Eggcellent

63. #JustEggstatic

64. #EggstremeEaster

65. #Eggstatic

66. #PastelPink

67. #ThinkPink

68. #BunchOfBunnies

69. #BidOnMyBasket

70. #IBelieveInEasterBunnies

71. #NoBunnyCanStopMe

72. #ILoveSomeBunny

73. #IHaveSomeBunnyWhoLovesMe

74. #EasterTraditions

75. #EasterBunnyBeliever

76. #EasterFlowers

77. #EasterHope

78. #SpringHasSprung

79. #SpringIntoEaster

80. #PuttingAllMyEggsInOneBasket

81. #MyEasterBasket

82. #EggHunts

83. #FloppyEars

84. #YoureAGoodEgg

85. #MyFavoriteEaterEgg

86. #WaitingForDiscountChocolate

87. #EasterCandy

88. #OhHoppyDay

89. #HoppyHoppyJoyJoy

90. #HappyEasterEveryone

91. #HappyEasterToYou

92. #EasterSpellsOutBeauty — S.D. Gordon

93. #AdultEasterEggHunt

94. #EasterIsHere

95. #ItsEasterDay