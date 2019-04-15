If you thought finding a dress for prom was a challenge, then the process of wedding dress shopping is probably going to blow your mind. These tweets about finding your wedding dress make it clear that nailing down the perfect look for your special day will definitely require some blood, sweat, and tears — well, maybe not blood, but you get my point.

Although you might feel overwhelmed at times, staying positive is key. The truth of the matter is that there are so many options out there, so having some idea of what you want will definitely be helpful. That said, according to bridal salon owner Lauren Crispin, it's also important to keep an open mind. “You might have found your favorite dresses or styles when you look at images online, but you won’t know what really works until you try them on," Crispin told Brides.com. "Sometimes the dress you never thought would suit you ends up being the perfect one for your shape.”

Chances are, we've all ordered something online that we thought would look amazing, only to try it on IRL and realize that it just wasn't what we'd pictured. The road to finding the perfect dress might be a long one, so here's what to expect according to people who've been through it.

1. You're going to be up all night from the anticipation. The night before any major event is often spent tossing and turning. So many thoughts will likely be racing through your head, but don't panic. Going into the day with a positive attitude is so important.

2. Bridesmaids are the bomb. If possible, bringing along your crew for moral support is an absolute must. There's a pretty good chance that you'll be feeling all the feels, so having people you trust by your side is definitely the way to go.

3. You're going to need all of your strength. Although I've never been wedding dress shopping myself, I'm sure that it's exhausting AF. Needless to say, skipping breakfast is not an option, folks.

4. There will be tears. Anyone who's ever watched more than five minutes of Say Yes to the Dress can back me up on this one. No matter how much you try to avoid them, tears will be unavoidable. It might be you, it might be your mom, it might even be your drunk BFF — but mark my words, someone will need a tissue.

5. A decadent snack might also be on the agenda. Finding the perfect dress is undoubtedly going to be stressful. So, if you're not planning on eating something smothered in chocolate after the fact, then who are you and what are you even doing?

6. Patience is a must. Even though finding the wedding dress of your dreams might be a challenge, it'll definitely be worth it in the end. You deserve to feel like your absolute best self when you walk down to aisle, so don't settle. Your dress is out there, all you have to do is find it.

7. The hours of 'research' will definitely be worth it. Say Yes to the Dress is without a doubt one of the best shows on television. Thankfully, all of those hours you've spent binge watching brides-to-be play dress up will finally be put to good use.

8. Making a decision won't be easy. There will come a time when you have to make a final decision on which dress is "the one." Despite any pressure from friends or family, just remember that the most important thing is that you are satisfied