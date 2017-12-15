9 Tiffany Blue Christmas Decorations That Are Beyond Stunning

Red and green are the OG Christmas colors that we all love to see every year. However, if you're really trying to one up your holiday decoration game this time around, you may want to try out some Tiffany blue Christmas decorations. They can really class up your regular holiday look. Pretty much any Christmas decoration your heart desires, you can find in that iconic, beautiful teal color. There are Tiffany blue lights, ornaments, and even trees to deck the halls with.

Go all out this year and make your entire home revolve around this color scheme. Although, you can also take a subtle approach as the blue decorations look just as great against the green tree. Either way, your house will definitely stand out among your neighbors, and who doesn't want to shine this time of year?

Some people go with a crisp all-white Christmas decoration look, which is totally classy, but Tiffany blue takes that look and brings it up several notches. When your friends come over for any holiday party, they will think they just stepped into Tiffany's right on Fifth Avenue.

These nine Tiffany blue decorations are great to treat yourself to, or you can get them for your friends. Everyone you know can pretty much have a holiday home that Holly Golightly would die for, so throw on your pearls, because it's like we're having a Christmas at Tiffany's.

1 These Teal Glass Balls Pottery Barn Recycled Glass Balls, $19.50, Pottery Barn These glass balls from Pottery Barn are gorgeous, and can be used for decorations all year round. At Christmastime, they'll add a festive look to your holiday dinner centerpiece. You can also glue on some hooks to make them into ornaments for your Christmas tree.

2 A Blue Sequin And Glitter Bow Walmart Turquoise Blue Sequin and Glitter Bow Christmas Ornament, $4.49, Walmart These little bows from Walmart will look great on your Christmas tree. They are also glittery AF, so you know they will make everything shine. You don't have to just use them on your tree, you can also use these bows to decorate just about anywhere in your home, like your mantle or a staircase railing.

3 This Turquoise Bubble Ball Ornament Pier 1 Imports Turquoise Bubble Ball Ornament, $3.38, Pier 1 Imports If you want to step away from the traditional Christmas colors, you can also step away from the traditional ornament ball by decking out your tree in these bubble balls. The bubbles on this ornament are really cool looking. They can also work for an "under the sea"-themed Christmas tree.

4 A Teal Snowflake Pillow Target Light Teal It's Snowing Throw Pillow, $34.99, Target Add some Tiffany blue to your couch with this festive snowflake throw pillow. It works all winter long as well, so you don't have to put it away on Dec. 26. You can also put it on your bed or in your holiday movie pillow fort for extra coziness.

5 Teal Christmas Lights Target LED Mini Christmas String Lights - Teal, $60.34, Target Get lit with some teal Christmas lights. You can use them for your trees or decorating the outside of your house or apartment. They're a step away from the OG multi-colored lights or classic white lights.

6 An Aqua Christmas Tree Walmart Vickerman Artificial Christmas Tree Aqua Slim Fir, $389.39, Walmart If you really want to stand out, this aqua Christmas tree will be all anyone can talk about the minute they see it. Everyone will immediately get your Tiffany blue holiday theme when they scope out this tree. It comes with 500 LED lights that truly make it shine.

7 A Snowflake Tree Skirt Zazzle Blue Snowflake Winter Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt, $59.95, Zazzle If you have a tree, you need a skirt. It just adds some additional chicness to your Christmas tree that will already stand out with your Tiffany blue ornaments. This skirt also works for any tree you have, even if you're not into the Tiffany blue mood.

8 Snowflake Wall Decals Etsy Winter Wonderland Snowflake Wall Decal Kit, $24.99, Etsy Add some snow to your apartment with these snowflake wall decals. They just so happen to come in Tiffany blue, so it works out perfectly with your theme. You can use them at home or even in your office at work to make your cube extra festive.