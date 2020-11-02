Election Day is almost here, which means it's time to rock the vote, literally. Whether you voted early, in person or by mail, or you plan to head to the polls on Nov. 3, you can share the celebration of your civic duty with a themed IG Story. If you're ready to jam out and inspire others to vote on Election Day, here are nine songs for your voting pic on Instagram Stories.

From classic records like "Eye of the Tiger," to pop hits like "Fight Song," check out these top tunes for your Election Day Instagram Stories. Before you post, remember to check your state's rules about Election Day posts and privacy laws.

1. "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

There's nothing that'll motivate you to rock the vote more than jamming out to the single, "Eye of the Tiger," which was famously featured in the iconic fighter film Rocky III. The all gray sweatsuit is totally optional for your pic.

2. "The Choice is Yours" by Black Sheep

Get inspired by one of Michelle Obama's Election Day playlist picks, "The Choice is Yours" by Black Sheep. The 1991 song captures the Election Day mood with its famous hook, "You can get with this, or you can get with that."

3. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's soul hit isn't a stranger to election season. Barack Obama famously used it throughout his presidential campaign in 2012.

4. "Where Is The Love?" by Black Eyed Peas

In the battle for the presidential election, it can get tense between the political parties. If you want to share a message of unity, you can add this throwback tune to your Story.

5. "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten

If you're ready to put up a good fight for what you believe in, Rachel Platten's top hit will inspire you to not give up.

6. "Get Up Stand Up" by Bob Marley

Bob Marley's catchy tune "Get Up Stand Up" calls for people to take action and "stand up for [their] rights."

7. "Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé

Beyoncé's 2011 hit song is all about female empowerment. You won't want to hold back after listening to this tune.

8. “It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over” by Lenny Kravitz

With all the stress and uncertainty that comes with the election, it's easy to feel like there's no end in sight. Lenny Kravitz's song "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" will help you get through the waiting period for election results.

9. "Commander in Chief" by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato released her song "Commander in Chief" in October just in time for the 2020 presidential election. Lovato hopes to inspire voter turnout with the song, so it's a prefect addition to your voting selfie.

If you vote in person on Nov. 3, you'll want to follow the safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of June 22. The CDC recommends you wash or sanitize your hands before entering and upon leaving a polling place, wear a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, and practice social distancing.

Your voice matters. So does your vote. Make sure both are heard and counted in the 2020 election by registering to vote right now.

