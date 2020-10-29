Election Day 2020 is fast approaching. Whether you've decided to vote early, mail in your ballot, or are preparing to mask up and head out to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, you should be taking pride in any way you decide to cast your vote. The tiny "I Voted" sticker you get upon completing your ballot is a major confidence booster, and there's no doubt you'll want to share it with all of your social media followers. That's why these 15 song lyrics for your "I Voted" Instagram captions will leave your friends feeling empowered.

Celebrities have been showing off their "I Voted" stickers with pride on social media since early voting began last month. They've captioned their photos with impactful quotes or personal messages of hope for their followers, encouraging everyone to make a plan to vote despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With an election as big as the one between president Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, it's only normal for all voters to want to share in the excitement that comes with having your voice heard.

Emotions of hope, anticipation, anxiousness and more will likely take over your body on Election Day, so if you're looking for a way to express yourself without having to think too hard, these 15 song lyrics will perfectly capture your feelings.

1. "If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some." — Demi Lovato's "Commander In Chief"

2. "Won't give up, stand our ground. We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down." — Demi Lovato's "Commander In Chief"

3. "They aren't gonna change this. We gotta do it ourselves." — Taylor Swift's "Only The Young"

4. "They think that it's over. But it's just begun." — Taylor Swift's "Only The Young"

5. "I might only have one match / But I can make an explosion." — Rachel Platten's "Fight Song"

6. "I'm in love / With my future / Can't wait to meet her." — Billie Eilish's "My Future"

7. "Won't let my freedom rot in hell." — Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar's "Freedom"

8. "Prayin' for change 'cause the pain makes you tender." — H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe"

9. "Woo child, tired of the bullshit." — Lizzo's "Good As Hell"

10. "Baby how you feelin'? Feeling good as hell." — Lizzo's "Good As Hell"

11. "I know he did you wrong, we can make it right." — Lizzo's "Good As Hell"

12. "I hope you never ever felt more free. Tell your friends that you're so happy." — Gabby Barrett's "I Hope"

13. "Don't try to take my country, I will defend my land." — Janelle Monáe's “Americans”

14. "Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along." — BTS' "Dynamite"

15. "Now the war is not over, victory isn't won. And we'll fight on to the finish, then when it's all done, we'll cry glory." — John Legend's "Glory"