With Election Day less just over a month away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Instagram has released some voting stickers to help your show off your civic duty. Some have resources to hep others vote and others are simply a way to show your own voting pride. To bring election season to your IG, here's how to add Instagram's 2020 "I Voted" stickers to your Story.

Voting in 2020 looks a lot different from years past due to the coronavirus, and Instagram has accounted for the changes by upping its sticker game. In addition to a regular "I Voted" Sticker, Instagram is including early voting and vote by mail stickers to its voter resources, which also includes information about how to register and how to vote by mail. Instagram partnered up with young artists to design each of the stickers, which began rolling out on Monday, Sept. 14.

There are five different sticker options, and you can find them in your Instagram Story camera. To start, open your Instagram Stories camera and take a photo, upload one from your gallery, or open Create Mode. Next, you can either tap the stickers icon at the top, which looks like a square smiley face sticker, or swipe up on your screen. There, you'll find the most recent stickers near the top of the page. If you aren't seeing any of the voting stickers, try updating your Instagram app.

The new stickers include a "Register to vote" sticker created by D'Ara Nazaryan, "I voted" and "Vote" stickers designed by Iliana Galvez, "Make a plan to vote" stickers created by Reyna Noriega, "Vote early" stickers designed by Hank Washington, and "Vote by mail" stickers created by Jing Wei. Each of the stickers also comes in a Spanish language version.

Once you're ready to add a sticker, tap the one you'd like to use, and you'll be able to position it anywhere on your post. Some of the stickers are interactive. If you tap on the "Vote by Mail" sticker, you'll be taken to a page with resources to request an absentee ballot in your state. Tapping the "Register to Vote" sticker will bring you to a voter registration page.

Courtesy of Instagram

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, so as you're gearing up to vote, you can also check out Instagram's Voting Information Center to find easy to understand resources such as registration deadlines by state, info about vote by mail ballots, facts about the voting process, and more.

If you plan to vote in-person at the polls, make sure you follow the safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of June 22, which include washing or sanitizing your hands before entering and upon leaving the polling location, wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding a polling location during peak times to lessen your exposure to crowds.

Your voice matters. So does your vote. Make sure both are heard and counted in the 2020 election by registering to vote right now.

