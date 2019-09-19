9 Questions To Ask Your OkCupid Match To Get You Bonding Offline ASAP

You're brushing your teeth while getting ready to go out when you hear a small "ding." It's not an alarm. It's not a text. And it's certainly It's not an Instagram notification (your $4 Mindfulness app told you to turn those off a month ago). You grab your phone, mouth still full of Arm & Hammer Advanced White, and realize that the cutie on OkCupid you've been crushing on finally liked you back. But you realize you need to think of some questions to ask your OkCupid match before you get completely swept up and start visualizing the mason jars you'll have at your farmhouse wedding,

"OkCupid gives you thousands of questions to help you match on what matters to you, so there’s a lot of conversation starters to help you out," Melissa Hobley, Global Chief Marketing Officer at OkCupid, tells Elite Daily. "Look at their OkCupid profile and comment on something specific that you like."

According to Hobley, a first message that just says, "Hey" has an 84% chance of being completely ignored. That's like missing 84% of the shots you did take. And while penning the perfect opening line may seem daunting, worry not. I have compiled nine creative questions for you to ask your OkCupid match. You're welcome.

Shutterstock

1. "If your pet was a human, what job would they have?" Let's be real — everyone loves to talk about their pets. If your match mentioned their pug named Fluffy or they have nine pictures with their polydactyl cat named Theo, asking about their pet is a certified slam-dunk.

2. "Totally late to the podcast party — do you have any recs?" If you're a big podcast fan (or if you just got into podcasts in 2019, like me), you're in good company on OkCupid. According to an OkCupid rep, 72% of people on OkCupid said they listen to podcasts. So, whether or not they mention it in their profile, chances are your match has been known to pod (that's definitely not a thing people say, but whatever). If your match lists some of their favorite podcasts and you both like the same ones, ask if they have any new recommendations. They might ask you the same, and the conversation will flow.

3. "Your pics of the Grand Canyon look amazing!! Have you been to the White Sands National Monument?" If you love to camp and your match has a picture of them on a fantastic hike, or you both mention road trips in your profiles, ask them about the next place they want to go to or their latest vacation. If you've both been to the same spot or you think they'd really enjoy somewhere you just visited, inquire about a restaurant or store you found or suggest a new place for them to check out. While, "Where is the one place you'd love to go?" is a good start, being as specific as possible will make you stand out from the crowd.

4. "I cannot stop watching 'Unbelievable' on Netflix, have you seen it yet?" It's no secret that true crime is taking over the globe faster than chunky sneakers and tiny sunglasses. In fact, according to OkCupid, 80% of people on the app report enjoying all sorts of true crime media, from shows to books and — you guessed it — podcasts. If you're in the market for a new show to marathon, try asking your match the last show they couldn't stop watching.

5. "I see you're a Cancer. What was the last thing you cried about?" My favorite thing about OkCupid (other than the fact that it lists personal pronouns) is that the app doesn't just ask you a ton of awesome questions — it also asks how much you value each of your match's answers. If zodiac compatibility is a big deal to you and your match, asking anything about astrology is a great way to start a conversation. If your match has their sign in their profile, making a joke or asking a comment specific to their chart can be super engaging. If they don't have their sign listed, but you want to know their entire chart before meeting IRL (me), asking about their placements can be flirty and fun.

6. "So, I'm finally reading a ton of American classics. What are you reading right now?" I swear to goodness when someone asks me what book I'm reading right now, I literally melt. Whether your match listed their favorite books or they note that they like to read, ask them about their favorite author or used bookstore in the area.

7. "Aw, I love that pic of your family in matching sweaters! Do you see them a lot?" While I don't suggest hitting a new match with a message like, "Tell me about your relationship with your mother in your teen years," if they have a picture with their parents or talk about their siblings in their bio, you might consider asking about their family. According to the rep, 84% of women using the app report being close to their family. Of course, "family" means something different to everyone. If your friends are your life or you're super close with your coworkers, sharing stories about the people you love (whoever they may be!) is a great way to connect.

8. "Hm, this says our compatibility is 97%. It would be a waste not to meet up soon, right?" Based on all their creative questions, OkCupid gives you your perspective compatibility with your match. If you and your match are totally in sync, you may have a totally slick way to ask them out. Of course, if your compatibility is a little wonky, but they seem really cute, hitting them with a, "Seems like we should prove this thing wrong, huh?" can be sexy, too.