The giddy sensation you feel when you match with someone cute on any dating app can quickly die down if they hit you with the infamous, "Hey" as an opening line. Sure, "Hey" essentially does the job of opening the conversation, but it's not particularly interesting and doesn't really make someone want to reply. Finding fun, clever, witty, or even silly opening lines for OkCupid can seem a little tricky if you're lacking inspiration. (Hi, me.) But fret not. In 2009, the folks at OkCupid conducted an experiment where they analyzed 500,000 first messages on their site, and found several factors that play a part in whether or not you get a reply — which could lead to an actual date.

The experiment looked at keywords and phrases, how they impacted replies, and what conversation starters really made a difference. Based on what the experiment found, co-founder of OkCupid Christian Rudder created a few suggestions (and blogged about them on OkCupid) to consider applying to your own opening lines. First, he suggested users spell out full words, and not use abbreviations. Second, he suggesting trying to avoid physical compliments. Use an "unusual" greeting! Instead of "hey" or "hi," something like "how's it going" had a higher chance of response. Rudder also suggested bringing up specific interests based on something you see on your match's OkCupid profile.

An OkCupid data report from 2016 also found that sending "Hey" had an 84 percent chance of being ignored. Hello! That's a lot! OkCupid data scientists looked at over a million conversations and found that across all sexual identities, 40-90 characters is the ideal length for a successful first message. But not having strictly 40-90 characters didn't result in that much of a difference between "good" conversation starters and "bad" ones. The most important thing OkCupid found was that messages that were short and sincere (i.e. something from their profile you liked or found interesting) were more likely to result in a good conversation. So, without further ado, here are 17 opening lines for OkCupid that are short and sweet... and likely to land you that date!

1. Titanic. That’s my icebreaker. What’s up?

2. If you have a three-day weekend, where are you headed? The beach? The mountains? Bed?

3. Let's skip the small-talk, want to meet up for a drink?

4. You’ve just won a free trip to anywhere in the world! The catch is you have to leave tomorrow. Where are you headed?

5. Hi, I’d like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn.

6. I still use my ex's Hulu log-in, and yes, I will gladly share it with you.

7. This is my life story in four emojis: [insert emojis.] What's yours?

8. Two truths and a lie, go.

9. Name a theme song that adequately describes your life.

10. If you could do anything around the city right now, what would it be? (Let them answer, then say, "Let's do it.")

11. Hey. So, It’s not safe for us to talk here. Siri and Alexa are listening. We should meet up so they don’t record our conversation.

12. Serious question for you. Best discovery — avocados or Netflix?

13. Before we get to know each other, I just need to put it out there that I will need you to kill all the spiders for me. (Or vice versa, "Before we get to know each other, I just need to put it out there that I will kill all the spiders for you.")

14. Are you ready for some smooth math moves? Here we go. Are you an angle? Because you're so acute.

15. Should we talk for a while or do you want to just cut to the part where I take you out on the best date of your life?

16. It's karaoke night at your local bar, what song are you screaming the lyrics to when it's your turn to sing?

17. Do you believe in love at first swipe, or should I un-match you and make you swipe again?

Next time you match with someone on OkCupid, and you're trying to find the perfect message, consider sending one of these instead of a casual "Hey." You never know where it might lead! Happy matching, y'all!