In my opinion, dogs are a great addition to almost all events — birthdays, walks, dates, naps, and even weddings. Weddings are already a blast: You get to catch up with your pals and celebrate their love and affection for each other. If you're attending some weddings this summer and are looking for a way to share your affection, you might find it in the perfect pup (if you like dogs). And even if you're not around a dog right now, you might enjoy some of these photos of dogs at wedding parties. After all, love isn't just for the people getting married.

There's no shortage of adorable, friendly dogs who've graced wedding parties with their charm and love. I love looking at pics of weddings and pics of dogs, so finding dogs at nuptials was a great joy for me. I've always believed that dogs understand love just as well as people (if not better), based on the time my sister's pup comforted me when I had the flu — I couldn't have gotten through it without Chester's paw on my back. However, weddings are a lot more fun than the flu, and dogs really know how to brighten up a ceremony!

Read on to find nine incredible, stylish photos of dogs in weddings.

1. Pretty In Pink Shutterstock The dog has the cutest scrunchie the world has ever seen.

2. Center Of Attention Shutterstock Honestly, the bride was probably grateful for the break.

3. A Trusted Pal Shutterstock A distinguished dog indeed.

4. Disinterested Dog Shutterstock Clearly this dog had better things to do.

5. The Focus On The Dog Shutterstock Who needs to see the faces of the people actually getting married?

6. Double Dog Duty Shutterstock No such thing as too many dogs.

7. Wine Time, Dog Time Shutterstock Hopefully that puppy knows which one is its water!

8. Just The Dogs Shutterstock How's this? An actual wedding, but better.