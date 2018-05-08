9 Photos Of David & Victoria Beckham's Most Adorable Moments As A Couple

Can we all take a break from drooling over photos of the royal baby for a second and get back to obsessing over my favorite Brits? The Beckhams, I mean. There are way more photos of David & Victoria Beckham than there are of His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, anyway.

The former Spice Girl and retired soccer player first met in 1997 in the players' lounge after one of David's games. He admits that he was too nervous to ask her out so he just waved awkwardly from across the room. It wasn't until she attended another game (do I sense a stealth strategy here?) a week later that he approached her.

In a letter to her 18-year-old self published by Vogue UK, Victoria recalls, "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family... And he has such a cute smile... He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it)." Obviously, when the Spice Girls sang, "Say You'll Be There," they meant for the next 20 years.

In fact, it was in that music video that David first laid eyes on the love of his life. In late 1996, while watching TV after a game, David turned to his Manchester United teammate Gary Neville and said (about Victoria), "That one there, that's the girl I'm going to marry."

Sure enough, the two welcomed their first son Brooklyn in 1999 and tied the knot just a few months later. Together, they've been through major career transitions, cheating scandals, and trans-Atlantic moves. They have four children (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper), a combined net worth of $450 million, and an unbreakable bond. Just last year, the happy couple renewed their vows and, most recently, they celebrated David's 43rd birthday with a special surprise by Victoria and Brooklyn.

Um, hey Posh, Becks. Quick question. How do you guys feel about adopting a fully-trained 26-year-old? I grew up in the Caribbean so I can revert to spelling "favorite" the way you do in a heartbeat. Say I can be your favourite kid, please?

It was worth a shot.

Anyway, these two may have gone Hollywood but they're not leaving each other or their family behind any time soon. Here are nine of the cutest moments Posh and Becks have shared over the years.

The MTV Movie Awards, 2003 ROBERT MORA/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA David and Victoria take the stage to present an award at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Madrid Open, 2003 MIKE HEWITT/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE In the midst of David's cheating allegations, the couple takes time off to cheer on Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain at the ATP Madrid Masters at the Nuevo Rockodromo in Madrid, Spain.

Laureus World Sports Awards, 2005 MJ KIM/GETTY IMAGES SPORT/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE Victoria Beckham gazes at David lovingly as the two pose with the Laureus trophy during the Laureus World Sports Awards in Estoril, Portugal.

The David Beckham Academy Launch Party, 2005 KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Hollywood's hottest transplants hug at The David Beckham Academy launch party at the Creative Artists Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers, 2009 KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETYY IMAGES SPORT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA David and Victoria take in a basketball game with sons Cruz (left) and Romeo (right) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Royal Wedding, 2011 WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE David and Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, and Catherine Middleton, now Duchess of Cambridge, in London, England.

'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala, 2014 ANDREW H. WALKER/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA David and Victoria attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Virgin Money London Marathon, 2015 STEVE BARDENS/GETTY IMAGES SPORT/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE The couple shows up to support their second son Romeo Beckham (center) as he participates in the junior marathon during the Virgin Money London Marathon in London, England.