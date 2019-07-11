9 Memes About Third-Wheeling That'll Make You Feel So Seen
As a former professional third wheel, I can say from personal experience that it is a humbling position to be in. You might try to convince yourself that, to outsiders, you appear to be three friends just all hanging out together. I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but you're not fooling anyone. Whether it's the way that couple you're hanging out with keeps touching each other, or talking exclusively to each other, or — worst of all — fighting with each other, everyone knows you're the odd person out. However, thanks to these memes about third-wheeling, you don't always have to feel alone.
From that moment when Queer Eye's Antoni third-wheeled Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's date to Taylor Swift's reaction to her fans getting engaged during a meet-and-greet, the internet has been gifted plenty of perfect third-wheeling meme opportunities, because even celebrities have to be the third-wheel sometimes. Next time you end up at the movies sitting between your BFF and their BF, just think of what a good meme you would make, and you might feel a little bit better. If you've ever third-wheeled, I dare you not to relate to these hilariously clever memes.
If you're a third-wheel, I can't promise that your days of tagging along will end soon, but I can definitely promise that you're not the only three-wheeler out there. As The Office's Michael Scott once wisely said, "My mom told me something once that made me feel a lot better. She said the third wheel is what makes it a tricycle." So until your true love comes along, go out there and be the best tricycle you can be!