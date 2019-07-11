9 Memes About Third-Wheeling That'll Make You Feel So Seen

As a former professional third wheel, I can say from personal experience that it is a humbling position to be in. You might try to convince yourself that, to outsiders, you appear to be three friends just all hanging out together. I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but you're not fooling anyone. Whether it's the way that couple you're hanging out with keeps touching each other, or talking exclusively to each other, or — worst of all — fighting with each other, everyone knows you're the odd person out. However, thanks to these memes about third-wheeling, you don't always have to feel alone.

From that moment when Queer Eye's Antoni third-wheeled Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's date to Taylor Swift's reaction to her fans getting engaged during a meet-and-greet, the internet has been gifted plenty of perfect third-wheeling meme opportunities, because even celebrities have to be the third-wheel sometimes. Next time you end up at the movies sitting between your BFF and their BF, just think of what a good meme you would make, and you might feel a little bit better. If you've ever third-wheeled, I dare you not to relate to these hilariously clever memes.

Harry Potter, The Boy Who Lived To Third-Wheel Don't worry, Harry. You'll get your own Weasley in the end. (But come on, you'd think that the boy who defeated the Dark Lord could at least get a date.)

Table For Three, Please Honestly very considerate of these restaurant owners to look out for third-wheelers everywhere. The question is: Where does the third-wheeler sit — in the interrogation seat across from the couple, or on the end of the two-seater across from no one?

Odd Man Out The very definition of "Don't leave me hanging, man!" If you aren't cringing so hard for this guy, then you have never third-wheeled and it shows.

When Third-Wheeling Gets Real "Hey, guys, it's getting late, so I think I'm going to be taking off now..." — me, because the only thing worse than getting in a fight with your SO is watching someone else get into a fight with their SO.

Bears, Beets, Beyond Single Even Dwight Schrute can't help but ship Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert (i.e. PB&J) on The Office.

The 1 Time A Year Where A Girl Can Third Wheel And No Other Girls Can Say Anything About It Someone give this woman an award for Costume of the Year, because it's so real that it's scary.

We're The 3 Best Friends That Anybody Could Have Now this guy is showing some serious Best Man material. Either that, or he's taking his Wing Man duties a bit too far. Either way, keep up the good work.

That One Where Your Person Begins A Relationship With Another Person Hopefully your new SO realizes that we're a package deal, because you're not getting rid of me that easily.

Current Status: Forever Third-Wheeling Seriously, could you guys cool it on the PDA? I'm trying to eat over here.