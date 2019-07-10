11 Memes About Being Single To Send Your Friends If You Know They'll Relate
While not everyone thrives in the single life (and that's OK!), it's easy to forget that being single is a great opportunity to pack on a whole lot of self-love, and spend your days bonding with friends and laughing at funny memes that make you say, "Same." It's not always easy to remember that you don't need anyone but your bad self, but a few friends who know how you feel can be great reminders that you're totally killing it. When you and your pals are living the single life, these hilarious memes about being single to text your friends can be sweet reminders for all of you that just because you're not in a relationship, doesn't mean you're alone.
Remember: A desire for a relationship does not mean that you aren't satisfied or content with your current dating situation. "It is always important to feel that you are all you need — but you do not have to be all that you want," Kali Rogers, founder of Blush Online Life Coaching, previously told Elite Daily "It is completely natural for most human beings to want to be in a relationship. That's what we have been doing for thousands of years, so that urge within you to be coupled up probably won't go away anytime soon — nor should it." But being single shouldn't have any effect on your self-worth, she added. "Feeling like you aren't complete, or like you aren't enough just because you're single is a problem. You will always need full confidence that you by yourself are enough."
You are enough, with or without a partner. Never forget that. But if you start to feel a little sad about being single, use these 11 super relatable memes to remind you that you're not alone, ever, and that you're a total catch.
Make the most of being single, and if you're longing for a relationship, trust that it will come along when it's meant to. For now, do you, embrace it, and remember that you're always more than enough!