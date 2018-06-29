Whenever I'm planning a trip with my friends, we often go back and forth over where to travel to, which hotel is the most affordable, and so on. However, we live in a world where there are a ton of house, condo, and apartment rental sites out there, which makes travel planning easier than ever. From remote cottages off the coast of Canada, to luxurious penthouses in Dubai, there are plenty of options, but I bet you didn't even consider islands to rent on Airbnb. Moral of the story? Next time the travel bug hits, run with it and go!

Plus, what better way to relax and escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life than doing it on your own private island? The best part? It's actually super affordable. So, whether you're looking for a luxurious tropical oasis, a new inexpensive city to visit, or even a last-minute Fourth of July getaway, Airbnb's wide range of options has you covered.

There's only a few things left to do from here: grab your girlfriends, pack your bags, and choose one of these private islands to rent. Get ready to sit back, relax, take some Insta-worthy shots, and be one with nature.

1 This Beach Bungalow Paradise In The Philippines Airbnb This cozy beachside bungalow has a lot to offer. You're just steps away from your own secluded, beautiful beach with pristine water and tons of room for sunbathing and frisbee. Enjoy an oceanside picnic lunch or BBQ dinner, and spend the evening hanging out under the stars. Take advantage of all the natural beauty surrounding you, and get to relaxin'.

2 A Private Island In Connecticut That Sleeps 39 People Airbnb Sleep up to 39 people in this private island right off of a lake in Connecticut. The property that stretches five acres is ideal for a big group getaway and boasts lots of water-centric activities. If you don't have 39 people (Because TBH, who has 39 friends?), you can rent smaller cabins out, too. Laurel Island is ultimate proof you don't have to go too far to have a sweet escape from reality for a bit.

3 This Heavenly Island In Lark Caye, Belize Airbnb Picture this: lounging out in the sun with your nearest and dearest while taking in the crystal clear waters right in front of you. Sounds heavenly, right? Check out Private Heaven, which is right off the coast of Placencia, Belize. Plus, there's also WiFi, so you'll have no trouble showing off your vaca on Insta for all of your followers to see.

4 This Private Oceanfront Oasis In Panama Airbnb Looking to really get away? Then look no further than this private oceanfront cabana in Panama. Try your hand at fishing and also be sure to stop by nearby restaurant, The Blue Coconut, for some authentic eats. The cabana also boasts its own private tanning platform, so you can enjoy a glass of wine while watching the sunset in peace.

5 This One-Acre Property Off Of Vermont Airbnb Only 20 minutes from Burlington, this one-acre cottage and private island is perfect if you're looking for a vacation with the best of both worlds. You'll never be too far from the mainland, but you also have enough space to decompress and relax by the lake, too. Plus, how could you not fall in love with those sunset #views?

6 The Quaint Little Cabin Island In Maine Airbnb Little Cabin Island is the most adorable, quaint property, and is located right in Maine, so be sure to sample some fresh lobster during your stay. Go back to your summer camp days and reminisce about the good times you had enjoying nature. Also, side note: I'd stay there just for that rainbow view alone.

7 This Private Island Cottage With Panoramic Views Airbnb Get your panorama setting out on your iPhone, because it's clear this place has the perfect picture for your Insta aesthetic. This private island, which is known as Bonnet Island, is located off the coast of Ontario. It's just 200 meters from the mainland, so it's super convenient to get to and leave from, which makes for hassle-free getaway all around.

8 This Private Island Tucked Away In The Adirondacks Airbnb Hiking lovers, I've found the perfect place for you. Take in the beauty of the Adirondacks, and get a front-row look at all of its pure serenity when you stay in this remote, cozy cabin. Lounge in the backyard, and take some pics of the sweeping views with your girls.

8 This Private Retreat Off Of Finland Airbnb This private island is located by the southern tip of Finland, and is the perfect destination for adventure seekers and sunbathers alike. There's a sauna you can use, too, so it's basically an oceanfront spa you have all to yourself, right?