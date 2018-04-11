Thanks to this year's harsh winter, many of us are in need of a summer getaway, ASAP. There's nothing like lounging in the sand and swimming in the sea on a warm summer afternoon. Even better, if you've got a private villa to return back to at the end of the day, you're totally set. Summertime is so salty and sweet, and I really need these tropical vacation rentals on Airbnb in my life right about now.

Why opt for a hotel room when you can get a private villa with direct access to the sea? Airbnb is killing it when it comes to unique accommodation options, and its beach villas are no exception. Once you've decided on your beach destination, you'll need to begin searching for the perfect villa for you and your squad.

I know you're busy, so I've narrowed down the best tropical villas around the world to give you a head start. Some of these villas offer a full kitchen, while others offer a private chef — and all of them offer a private pool. One villa even has a flamingo float available to use, so you don't need to worry about bringing yours for that perfect Insta shot. Hit your girls up to let them know that this summer vacay is definitely happening!

1 This Modern Luxury Villa Airbnb This modern luxury villa is located in Bohol, Philippines. You'll have an impeccable view of the turquoise sea from your private infinity pool. The villa is secluded, so you'll have no problem relaxing in complete peace.

2 This Modern Villa In Thailand Airbnb This luxe villa in Thailand is what dreams are made of. You can enjoy the two-bedroom home with five of your best friends. This villa has a private pool and amazing living room, so you'll have everything you need without leaving. You'll be away from the crowds, but you won't have to walk far to get to the beach. Sounds like the best of both worlds!

3 A Thai Villa By The Sea Airbnb I have to admit, this Thai villa is cute AF. It appears to be small on the outside, but you can share the space with five friends. You won't have any trouble getting those Insta-worthy shots on the flamingo float at your private pool. You'll only be about a seven-minute Tuk Tuk ride away from the sea, so don't forget to pack a variety of bathing suits!

4 These Overwater Villas In Panama Airbnb The Maldives isn't the only place with homes above the sea. These overwater villas in Colón Island, Panama, will make you want to book a flight ASAP. Get ready to do a ton of snorkeling and kayaking. With one step out of your villa, you'll have views of some of the bluest waters in the Caribbean.

4 A Trendy Villa In Tulum Airbnb This beautiful villa in Tulum is only minutes away from picturesque, white sand shores. You'll be able to share the private pool and patio with up to seven other friends. There's a gourmet kitchen if you feel like preparing family-style meals for the ones you love. If that's not your thing, it won't take you long to get to some of the trendiest beach clubs and restaurants in town.

5 This Millennial Pink Home In Santorini Airbnb Everything about this millennial pink cave home in Santorini, Greece, is #goals, and I seriously can't get over it. This home is featured on the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and it's clear as to why. It's a vibrant pop of color in a sea of traditional white and blue cave homes, which is why you'll love it even more. You can head down to the beach by day, and catch the best island views straight from your jacuzzi by sunset.