Most Fourth of Julys, I'm lucky enough to take advantage of my friends' success and visit their summer homes in the Hamptons or on the beaches of Massachusetts. OK, so now that I've acknowledged my enormous privilege, can I complain for a sec? Heading to a trendy waterfront destination means a one-way ticket to traffic hell, even if you leave at the butt crack of dawn. If you're bringing your SO, you also won't have much privacy. Solution: find Fourth of July Airbnbs in cities that have probably emptied out for the weekend — er, Wednesday — to minimize the grind for you and your partner.

I started by searching for Fourth of July getaways by looking at available Airbnbs in destination spots that feel classically American — you know, anywhere outdoorsy with a deep sense of history and local food you can dip in butter.

From a house with cozy fireplace in Nashville to a swing with city views in Los Angeles, here are the most intriguing, beautiful, and patriotic Airbnbs for you to cuddle up in with your cutie.

1 This adorable house in New Orleans' Garden District Airbnb/Laura Stirling If magic exists anywhere in the United States, it exists in New Orleans. And no, I don't mean in the voodoo shops off Bourbon Street, or in the Hurricanes at Pat O'Brien's. The combination of unique architecture, excellent food, and accessible music in this city makes you feel like you're on another planet. This Airbnb in the Garden District is made for two, and is cute both inside and outside. It's also close to all of the festive activities (and eating) New Orleans has to offer. Don't miss: rum punches at Port of Call, Frenchman Street, and the late-night crawfish boil at Three-Legged Dog. ($75 per night.)

2 This luxe tree house in Los Angeles Airbnb / Cassy Los Angeles is less traditionally patriotic than some of the other cities on this list, but if you're in the Southern California area, it's a great place to visit to feel both in and out of a metropolis at the same time. That's especially true if you decide to stay at this luxurious tree house and Airbnb, where you will feel like a literal celebrity. If you and your partner haven't said "I love you," yet, I guarantee you will after watching fireworks with that view. Damn, L.A., you are the prettiest. ($650 per night.)

3 This stunning bed & breakfast in Washington, D.C. American cities don't really get more American than Washington, D.C. And within the District, there's no cuter neighborhood than Georgetown, which is where this Airbnb and bed and breakfast is located. (Yes, breakfast is included!) This listing has been featured in Architectural Digest, and there's a backyard and rooftop for you and your boo to watch fireworks from. Plus, when's the last time you toured the national monuments? Eighth grade? ($140 per night.)

4 This island getaway in Washington state. Airbnb / Ben & Deb This guesthouse is located in Bainbridge Island, Washington, which is off of Seattle. This Airbnb is located near to the Island's village and the Seattle ferry, should you choose to explore the land of really freaking excellent coffee and fish. (I'd highly recommend securing a reservation at Shiro's in Belltown!) This is a great spot for the outdoorsy couple — the hosts offer access to bikes, and can even help you plan a sailing trip. Plus, there's a hot tub to unwind in at the end of the day, which is everyone's favorite. ($105 per night.)