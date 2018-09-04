Out of all the iconic Disney treats out there, churros are hands-down my favorite. Mickey ice cream and popcorn are great and all, but there's just something about those fried cinnamon sticks that let me know I've truly arrived at the most magical place on Earth. If you're also a huge fan of the churros, you'll be happy to know that beginning Sept. 7 for Halloween, the sweet treat is getting a spooktacular makeover. Along with the many other creep-tastic treats available in the parks for fall, you'll want to add Halloween churros at Disneyland to your foodie to-do list.

In the past, you've likely salivated over the peppermint hot chocolate churros, and snapped artsy pics of the lightsaber-themed churros. (It's safe to say Disneyland takes their churro game very seriously.) These treats are always Instagram-ready, so you'll definitely want to take pictures of these nine Halloween-inspired ones before getting your fangs in them. Along with delicious flavors like candy corn and pumpkin spice, Disney is offering a bunch of Halloween-colored churros that will make your followers swoon. So, grab one (or grab them all, if you're like me), snap a couple of pics, and celebrate that it's finally Halloween time at Disneyland.

1 Purple, Green, And Orange-Colored Churros — Oh My! Disney If you're a colorful churro kind of a girl, you'll want to head on over to Willie's Churros in Disney's California Adventure. Here, you'll find the most beautiful Halloween rainbow churro dusted in purple, orange, and green sugar.

2 This Churro Will Give 'Em Pumpkin To Talk About Disney You'll also find this Pumpkin Spice Churro at Willie's Churros. I don't know about you, but I'm feeling beyond #blessed to finally be back in PSL season. So, grab this churro along with a PSL from the nearby Starbucks, and have yourself a gourdgeous day at Disneyland. Pumpkin Spice Churros are also available at the Cozy Cone Motel In Cars Land and the cart near the Haunted Mansion. The best part about getting your churro from these locations is it will come with either a cream cheese dipping sauce or cream cheese frosting.

3 If Purple Is Your Favorite Color, This Is The Churro For You Disney Sure, orange is the iconic color of Halloween, but I love seeing purple everywhere. That's why I can't wait to get my hands on this Purple Sugar Churro at the cart near Goofy's Flight School. For a really Insta-worthy snap, get a pic of your colorful churro with Pixar Pier in the background.

4 You'll Definitely Want S'more Of This Churro Disney I'll take s'more s'mores, please! As a diehard s'mores lover, this new S'mores Churro is definitely going on my fall foodie bucket list pronto. This sweet treat is a graham cracker churro with chocolate chips and a marshmallow drizzle on top. Find this deliciousness near the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in California Adventure.

5 This Time Of Year, The Only Corn You Wanna Be Eating Is Candy Disney It's Halloween, which means candy corn is making its annual comeback. It's one of the most iconic sweet treats this time of year, so of course Disney had to make a candy corn-themed churro. This orange-colored dream come true comes with a candy corn dipping sauce. Need I say more? Grab this must-have near Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland.

6 You'll Be Ice Screaming For This Churro Sundae Disney Churros by themselves are fang-tastic enough, but adding ice cream into the mix always makes it better. Find this Churro Sundae at The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland. Not only do you get two cinnamon-dusted churros, but this treat also comes with cookie butter gelato, cajeta, and whipped cream. With this snack, you'll be wishing every day was Disneyland sundae day.

7 This Maleficent Churro Will Put A Spell On You Disney Halloween is when the Disney villains get their time in the spotlight, and that even applies to taking over the churros. To really show that it's the villains' time to shine, you'll want to snap a pic of this Maleficent Churro in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. This treat is covered in Maleficent's iconic purple and green colors with chocolate cookie crumbles. Add in the marshmallow dip for even more wickedness.

8 This Sour Apple Churro Will Be Very A-Peel-Ing To Your Insta Feed This Fall Disney Right next door in Tomorrowland, you'll find this Sour Apple Churro at the cart near Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters. Thankfully, these churros aren't made by Snow White's Evil Queen. You'll definitely want to get yours with the caramel dipping sauce, and the green-colored sugar will look great in your Insta snap. Caption it with, "Having an appley ever after at Disneyland."