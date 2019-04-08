For most people, getting married is one of the most significant milestones, ever. Needless to say, it totally makes sense why deciding what to wear for such a monumental occasion is no easy feat. And it's safe to assume that celebrities probably obsess over the perfect dress for their special day just as much as the rest of us. Celebrity wedding dresses, despite their jaw-dropping price tags, can definitely offer some top-tier inspiration for anyone contemplating tying the knot.

According to one of the founders of Our Story Bridal Ana Maes, an important part of locking down the perfect wedding dress is to have a clear overall vision for the vibe of the wedding. “This includes choosing the venue, deciding whether you want a daytime or nighttime wedding, and the time of year,” Maes told Brides.com. “Do you want to be a boho goddess in a garden setting or a glam princess in a ballroom? These factors will affect your purchasing decision! Having a good idea of the vibe will help you choose the perfect dress that matches not only your personal style but also the backdrop.” Here are some stunning examples of celebrities who nailed their nuptial attire, so prepare to be amazed.

1. Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roughly a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had one of the most highly anticipated weddings in history. Naturally, watching the bride strut out of St George's Chapel in her custom Givenchy number was beyond iconic.

2. Poppy Delevingne Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Poppy Delevingne, the older sister of model and actress Cara Delevingne, also brought her wedding day A-game. The socialite and her husband James Cook got hitched way back in May 2014, and her Chanel couture wedding dress still blows my mind.

3. Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images No wedding dress roundup would be complete without mentioning Kate Middleton's breathtaking gown. Designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, this lacey surprise was both regal and classy.

4. Priyanka Chopra City Dreamer/Youtube Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonan's wedding festivities involved more dresses than we could've ever imagined — One of the most notable being a Ralph Lauren. According to Town & Country, the actress and model's dress was one of only four custom wedding dresses the designer has ever made. The other three were for members of Lauren's family.

5. Princess Eugenie of York WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During Princess Eugenie of York's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the royal looked ravishing in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

6. Kim Kardashian E! Entertainment/Youtube Although it may seem like Kimye has been a thing forever, we must not forget about the reality star's second marriage (of three) to basketball player Kris Humphries. She wore three different custom Vera Wang dresses to celebrate the televised occasion.

7. Kate Bosworth Vogue/Youtube Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish's Montana wedding was quite an intimate affair with only about 50 guests. The bride's cleancut Oscar de la Renta did not dissapoint.

8. Chanel Iman Brides/Youtube The high-fashion model wedded New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard last spring, and it's no surprise that her gown was utterly divine. The Zuhair Murad design channeled the perfect amount of fairytale whimsy, and it's legit making me misty-eyed.