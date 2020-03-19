9 Best Disney iPhone Games To Pass The Time In The Most Magical Way

Nothing makes the time fly quite like an iPhone game. Whether you're chilling at home or commuting to work on public transportation, you might want to download some of the best Disney iPhone games for some serious fun. Featuring a lot of your favorite Disney characters, these games are not only entertaining, but super cute as well. They're perfect for a true Disney lover who's looking to pass the time in the most magical way possible.

There are different types of games for whatever you're looking for. If you're someone who likes to complete puzzle after puzzle, Disney's got you covered. There are also action games and interactive ones. Disney even has an iPhone game where you can create your very own Magic Kingdom, so it'll be like you're at the parks even when you're relaxing on the couch at home.

These games are perfect to play when you're at Disneyland and want to pass the time while you're waiting in line, but can also be played every day when you have some downtime. Challenge your friends to a little game night together as you try to get the highest score. If you've got the space on your device, download all of these nine iPhone games right now, or choose the one that's calling your name the most. Either way, you're in for some certified Disney fun.

1. Disney Emoji Blitz Disney Emoji Blitz Prepare to get lost in Disney Emoji Blitz. This game is the best if you really want to pass the time, because you'll find yourself playing it over and over again. As you match characters and rack up the points, you'll start to collect different Disney emojis that you can then use in chats.

2. Disney Tsum Tsum The Disney Tsum Tsum game is filled with adorable Tsum Tsum plush versions of your favorite characters. When you're not squealing with delight, you'll be entranced in all the matching puzzles.

3. Frozen Free Fall If you love Candy Crush, Disney's Frozen Free Fall will become your new fave game. Match up different colorful gems in various icy puzzles. It features all your fave characters from the movie, Frozen, and just like Elsa, you won't want to let this game go.

4. Inside Out Thought Bubbles For fans of the movie Inside Out, you'll find the Inside Out Thought Bubbles game incredibly enjoyable. You have to try and match up different colored memory bubbles in each one of the puzzles. The best part of all is that each one of the emotions has their own special powers that you can use as you play them.

5. Disney Magic Kingdoms Disney Magic Kingdoms If you were a fan of the computer game RollerCoaster Tycoon growing up, you'll enjoy the Disney Magic Kingdoms game for your iPhone. In this game, you get to create the Disney Park of your dreams with different rides and shops from all your favorite Disney movies.

6. Where's My Water? 2 Where's My Water? was a such a fun puzzle game by Disney that they had to make a sequel. In Where's My Water? 2, there are even more puzzles you have to solve in order to get the water to the very cute Swampy the alligator and his friends.

7. Disney Heroes: Battle Mode In Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, you get to see what it would look like if your favorite Disney characters from different movies joined forces to fight the bad guys. It's cool to see Wreck-It Ralph kicking butt next to Elastigirl from The Incredibles. You can pretty much assemble your Disney dream team.

8. Heads Up! Are you planning a game night with your fam or roomies? If so, you'll want to download Heads Up! ASAP. You may be familiar with the iconic guessing game, but what you might not know is that there's a Disney Parks deck. According to the Disney Parks Blog, there's a Disney-themed deck that includes all your faves from the parks like attractions and characters.