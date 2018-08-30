Real talk: Snapchat is a daily activity. You're constantly sending silly selfies back and forth to your besties, and keeping them in the know. Break your heel on the way to work or spill coffee on your brand new shirt? Of course, you have to update the clique on Snapchat for a few laughs. Group chats are just essential for every squad. It's a great way to stay up to date on everyone's lives. Of course, organization is key. That's where clever group chat names for Snapchat come into play. It's a whole lot easier to send your snaps to every member of the crew when you have a group assigned. No one wants to miss that funny face filter, after all.

Who knows, maybe your new Snapchat group chat name could become your squad's nickname. So, when going through this list of 85 names, make sure to pick out one that really speaks to your crew's vibes. There are a ton to choose from, so I'm sure you'll find something everyone can agree on. Maybe you could go for something punny if your friends love to laugh, or opt for something super sweet if you want to show that your besties will always have your heart. When you finally do choose, make sure to celebrate by having everyone send their very own dog face filter snap. It's a must.

1. Power Rangers

2. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

3. Bae-Goals

4. Birds Of A Feather

5. Private Party

6. V.I.P.

7. Shrimply The Best Snaps

8. Best Fries Forever

9. The PB To My J

10. The Musketeers

11. One In A Melon

12. BFFs Only

13. The Wolf Pack

14. Snap Soulmates

15. My Snap People

16. Best Buddies 4 Ever

17. Snape Chat

18. We Who Shall Not Be Named

19. Let's Taco 'Bout It

20. Lucille Ballers

21. Supernovas

22. Meme Team

23. The Avengers

24. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever

25. Snap Streaks

26. Kind Of A Big Dill

27. Pawesome Friends

28. A Pizza My Heart

29. Hap-Bee Together

30. My Beys

31. Express Yourself

33. The Coolest Girls

34. No Boys Allowed

35. Squad Ghouls

36. Fantastic Friends

37. Peachy Queens

38. Watts Up

39. Full House

40. Snap Cup

41. BSB Forever

42. Souper Friends

43. Love So Matcha

44. Gossip Girls

45. Little Rascals

46. My French Fries

47. Cerealsly The Best

48. The Chamber Of Secrets

49. Fantastic Four

50. Fab Five

51. My Lucky Charms

52. Ride Or Dies

53. Lava My Friends

54. Ketchup With Friends

55. Olive My Friends

56. None Of Your Business

57. Awesome Blossoms

58. All The Single Ladies

59. Swag Snaps

60. Oh Snap

61. Gouda Friends

62. Purrfect Snaps

63. Fur Real Friends

64. My Best-Teas

65. The Baby-Sitters Club

66. Snap Up Your Life

67. Spice Girls

68. We Are Family

69. Dino-Mite Crew

70. Eggcellent Squad

71. Meow Friends

72. We Share Because We Care

73. Rawrsome Squad

74. Silly Selfie Snaps

75. Aloha Beaches

76. Wazzup

77. Two Birds One Phone

78. Dream Team

79. 50 Shades Of Slay

80. Backstreet Girls

81. We Run the World

82. The Brat Pack

83. Taters Gonna Tate

84. Pho Real Friends

85. Donut Know What I'd Do Without