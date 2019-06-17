60 Cute Group Chat Names For Snapchat, So You Can Really Express Yourselfies
Checking Snapchat may have become a habit almost every time you pick up your phone. Of course, you can't wait to check out the new filters, but first, you likely catch up on everything that's been going on in your crew's group chat. How lucky we are to live in a time where it's so easy to keep in touch with the entire squad, no matter the time or the distance. You and your besties love sending each other snaps and videos back and forth on the daily. Your group chat is also how you're able to plan epic weekend trips and narrow down brunch options. That's why you need cute group chat names for Snapchat.
By now, a group chat is not official until your entire crew decides on a name. Instead of having everyone's names in a long list that's difficult to find when you're trying to send a pic, you want one simple name that clearly defines your crew. This way, you can send your snaps back and forth without delay.
Picking out just one name can be hard AF. Of course, you could always go with something generic like "best friends" or "my squad," but you want something that's as cute as all of you look when posing with the dog filter. That's why you need to send this list of 60 group chat names to your friends, and see which one sticks out the most. Then, snap away and send out celebratory pics to each other in your newly-named group chat.
1. My Fab Five
2. Core Four
3. Squad For Life
4. Mermaid To Snap Shellfies
5. Snap Up Your Life
6. Snap To It
7. Professor Snap
8. Best Fries Forever
9. Friendchips And Guac
10. Bend And Snapchat
11. My Snapchat Baes
12. Selfies Galore
13. Snaps For Elle
14. Snap A Waffle Lot
15. Shrimply The Best Snaps
16. The Chamber of Secrets
17. Snape Chat
18. Love Yourselfie
19. Snap Soulmates
20. The Friend Circle
21. My Snap People
22. Snap Streaks
23. Express Yourselfie
24. Souper Friends
25. Cerealsly The Best Snaps
26. The Chosen Ones
27. My Lucky Charms
28. Snapchat Ride Or Dies
29. Snap Every Day
30. Likes To Ketchup With Friends
31. A Place For Friends
32. The Good Place
33. Olive My Friends
34. Oh Snap
35. Purrfect Snaps
36. Gouda Snaps
37. Besties 4 Life
38. Besties On A Streak
39. We Are Family
40. Meow Friends Forever
41. S'more Snaps
42. We Share Because We Care
43. Rawrsome Squad
44. Birds Of A Feather
45. Peachy Queens
46. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without
47. Baegoals
48. Selfie Care
49. Snap Goals
50. Love So Matcha
51. Pizza My Heart
52. Snap On Snap Off
53. We Snap Together
54. You Can't Snap With Us
55. Only Got Snaps For This Crew
56. Snaptastic Friends
57. We're Always Camera Ready
58. Doughnut Stop Snapping
59. Snaps Like No Other
60. A Whole Latte Snaps