At this point, a group chat is as necessary as brunch for any close squad. How else do you keep in touch during the work week and plan out your weekends together? You need that text chain to turn to when you have a serious question to ask, need fashion advice for a date, or found a funny link you want to share with your besties. It's basically where all of your friends can hang out when you're not together, which is why you need clever group chat names for best friend chats.

At first, any text chain is just a group of names all together. If you have multiple group chats going on at the same time, it can be a bit confusing keeping track of what is what. That's why you need to organize your chats with names. It might sound simple, but picking out the perfect name takes some time. Of course, you want a name that captures your bestie bond, but you also want to keep it funny. An inside joke is always an easy start, but you could also go for something that's super clever like a pun that makes everyone LOL.

If your squad is in need of some inspiration, here are 50 group chat names to sort through. Send this link to the chain ASAP, and see what name sticks out as the group fave. If you're on Facebook Messenger, you can put together a poll to find out which one wins the popular vote. Although, you might not even need a poll, because you're all on the same wavelength. You might know right away which name will be everyone's fave. Once you decide on one, it's time to get back to planning that trendy weekend brunch you can't wait for.

1. Selfie Squad

2. We've Got Our Eyes On The Fries

3. My Bae-Goals

4. Ketchup And Relish The Moments

5. Koalaty Friends

6. My Best-Teas

7. Caution: Spilled Tea In Here

8. Friendchips And Dip

9. We Taco 'Bout It

10. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever

11. The Chatters

12. Shrimply The Best

13. Fur Real Friends

14. Separated At Birth

15. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Chats

16. Open 24 Hours

17. Campfire Crew

18. Grapeful For Our Friendship

19. Friendship Goes Onion On

20. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

21. We Who Shall Not Be Named

22. Kind Of A Big Dill

23. Hap-Bee Together

24. Watts Up

25. Gossip Girls

26. Cerealsly The Best

27. The Chamber Of Secrets

28. Lava My Friends

29. Gouda Friends

30. We Won’t Stop Talking

31. Where Brunch Plans Get Made

32. Dream Meme Team

33. Fineapples

34. Aloha My Beaches

35. 50 Shades Of Slay

36. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without

37. Love A Latte

38. Olive My Friends

39. Wheely Good Friends

40. Love Like No Otter

41. My Travel Buddies

42. Blooming Good Time

43. Love A Brunch

44. Turn Down For Brunch

45. The PB To My J

46. The Best Friends Vault

47. Best Witches

48. The Coven

49. Just Kitten Around

50. My Support Bras