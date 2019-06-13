50 Clever Group Chat Names For Best Friend Chats That Keep Your Phone Lit 24/7
At this point, a group chat is as necessary as brunch for any close squad. How else do you keep in touch during the work week and plan out your weekends together? You need that text chain to turn to when you have a serious question to ask, need fashion advice for a date, or found a funny link you want to share with your besties. It's basically where all of your friends can hang out when you're not together, which is why you need clever group chat names for best friend chats.
At first, any text chain is just a group of names all together. If you have multiple group chats going on at the same time, it can be a bit confusing keeping track of what is what. That's why you need to organize your chats with names. It might sound simple, but picking out the perfect name takes some time. Of course, you want a name that captures your bestie bond, but you also want to keep it funny. An inside joke is always an easy start, but you could also go for something that's super clever like a pun that makes everyone LOL.
If your squad is in need of some inspiration, here are 50 group chat names to sort through. Send this link to the chain ASAP, and see what name sticks out as the group fave. If you're on Facebook Messenger, you can put together a poll to find out which one wins the popular vote. Although, you might not even need a poll, because you're all on the same wavelength. You might know right away which name will be everyone's fave. Once you decide on one, it's time to get back to planning that trendy weekend brunch you can't wait for.
1. Selfie Squad
2. We've Got Our Eyes On The Fries
3. My Bae-Goals
4. Ketchup And Relish The Moments
5. Koalaty Friends
6. My Best-Teas
7. Caution: Spilled Tea In Here
8. Friendchips And Dip
9. We Taco 'Bout It
10. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever
11. The Chatters
12. Shrimply The Best
13. Fur Real Friends
14. Separated At Birth
15. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Chats
16. Open 24 Hours
17. Campfire Crew
18. Grapeful For Our Friendship
19. Friendship Goes Onion On
20. F.R.I.E.N.D.S
21. We Who Shall Not Be Named
22. Kind Of A Big Dill
23. Hap-Bee Together
24. Watts Up
25. Gossip Girls
26. Cerealsly The Best
27. The Chamber Of Secrets
28. Lava My Friends
29. Gouda Friends
30. We Won’t Stop Talking
31. Where Brunch Plans Get Made
32. Dream Meme Team
33. Fineapples
34. Aloha My Beaches
35. 50 Shades Of Slay
36. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without
37. Love A Latte
38. Olive My Friends
39. Wheely Good Friends
40. Love Like No Otter
41. My Travel Buddies
42. Blooming Good Time
43. Love A Brunch
44. Turn Down For Brunch
45. The PB To My J
46. The Best Friends Vault
47. Best Witches
48. The Coven
49. Just Kitten Around
50. My Support Bras