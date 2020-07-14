Having a poppin' group chat is an easy, fun way to stay connected to your besties, no matter where you are in the world. Some groups like to send funny memes back and forth, while others utilize their chat to organize virtual wine nights and book club discussions. But for the foodies who like to share new recipes and pics of their tasty baked goods on the regular, this list of food puns for group chat names will really come in handy.
After forming a group chat, your first priority should be coming up with a name. That way, you can easily find the right chat when you want to send a quick update on the delicious dinner you're making. It shouldn't be just any group name, either. The one you choose should match the vibes of the chat, so if you're all a bunch of foodies who like to laugh, any of these 80 food puns will make your heart skip a beet.
It may be hard picking out which pun to go with, just like it's hard picking out which waffle to order at your fave brunch spot. All you have to do is send this list to your friends and see which one makes them hungry or has them LOL-ing the most. Once you decide on a name, it's time to go back to sending those sippin' selfies, delicious foodie snaps, and of course, your favorite recipes.
1. Hap-pea Together
2. Mint To Be Together
3. She Believe She Could Sushi Did
4. Grate Friends
5. Nacho Problems
6. Let's Taco 'Bout It
7. A Pizza My Heart
8. Grapeful To Be Friends
9. My Friends Are Spec-taco-lar
10. Love A Waffle Lot
11. Don't Go Bacon My Heart
12. It's Fries Day
13. Kind Of A Big Dill
14. Donut Worry, Be Happy
15. Donut Know What I Would Do Without
16. Unbeetable Friends
17. Corn You Believe It?
18. Lettuce Talk
19. Turnip The Beet
20. We're Chili
21. Love So Matcha
22. Tea-riffic Friends
23. Gouda Friends
24. Berry Fun
25. Water You Doing?
26. Love From My Head Tomatoes
27. My Grill Friends
28. Girl Peas
29. We Want World Peas
30. Olive You
31. Appley Ever After
32. Pie Love My Friends
33. Give 'Em Pumpkin To Talk About
34. Oh Kale No
35. Good To The Core
36. Ain't Got Muffin On Me
37. Love A Latte
38. Egg-cellent Crew
39. You Cracker Me Up
40. Make My Heart Skip A Beet
41. You Guac My World
42. Bean There, Done That
43. We're Cherry Sweet
44. Make Miso Happy
45. Words Cannot Espresso
46. One In A Melon
47. A Great Pear
48. You Want A Pizza Me?
49. Have A Slice Day
50. Un-pho-gettable
51. I Tira-miss-u
52. The Carbdashians
53. My Weir-doughs
54. Love You Dough Much
55. Let's Avo-cuddle
56. I Know Carrate
57. Let The Beet Drop
58. We Don't Carrot All
59. Relish The Moments
50. We Like Big Buns
51. Let's Ketchup
52. Fine-apples
53. Thanks For Pudding Up With Me
54. I Loaf You
55. S'more Girls Nights
56. Cereal-sly BFFs
57. Totally My Jam
58. HardCORE Friendship
59. Egg-cellent Brunch Crew
60. I'm Your Biggest Flan
61. Feeling Flantastic
62. S'more Fun With You
63. Feelin' Just Peachy
64. Brunch Ladies
65. Thank You Very Mochi
66. The Apple Of My Pie
67. Kiwi Be Friends Forever
68. Churr'all I Need
69. Kick Some Asparagus
70. My A-maize-ing Friends
71. Shrimply The Best
72. Laugh S'more, Worry Less
73. One Tough Cookie
74. Spreading Positivi-tea
75. A Peach Of My Heart
76. Tortellini In Love
77. Mac Me So Happy
78. Time Fries When You're Having Fun
79. Sundae Best
80. You're Souper Great