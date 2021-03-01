8 Virtual Women's History Month Events That'll Inspire You To Make Your Own Rules

Throughout March, there are a number of empowering female-centric virtual experiences you can immerse yourself in from the comfort of your own home to capture and celebrate the spirit of Women's History Month. Whether that means transforming your living room into an art studio as you create a portrait of a strong leader such as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or watching an eye-opening broadcast (from the couch) on how Native American women are pushing for gender and racial equality in politics, these eight virtual Women's History Month events honor past and present female activists and will inspire you to make your own rules when it comes to how you want to live your life.

According to the official National Women's History Alliance (NWHA), the theme of Women's History Month this year focuses on the courageous women "refusing to be silenced" by achieving the right to vote in 1920. Hopefully, hearing the groundbreaking stories in these virtual Women’s History Month events will spur you toward being just as steadfast in your beliefs as these pioneers were.

Taking part in Women's History Month will, of course, look different this year, with most, if not all, of the usual in-person festivities like art exhibitions and film festivals canceled or put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But these virtual events provide an opportunity to learn and be inspired from the solace and safety of your own couch or kitchen. Whatever activities you choose to sign up for, you'll leave feeling eager to amplify your voice and embrace your own journey.

1. This Paint Night Pays Tribute To Strong Female Leaders ArtistGNDphotography/E+/Getty Images Join New Jersey-based Leaping Dog Art Studios for an evening of painting. You'll have your choice to paint a canvas portrait of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or Civil War nurse Clara Barton, and as you paint, you’ll learn more about these female trailblazers and their contributions to gender and racial equality. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on March 5. To register, you can purchase a virtual ticket for $15 with an option to add a canvas (11 x 14 for $7 or 16 x 20 for $12).

2. This Cookie-Decorating Demonstration Is Full Of Motivational Success Stories Of Female Leaders Enjoy a virtual cookie demonstration celebrating Women's History Month with Pittsburgh-based Food Network Champion and self-proclaimed cookie activist Jasmine Cho. During this presentation, Cho will show how she decorates her famous cookie portraits of revered women activists while sharing the success stories of each woman represented. Some of Cho’s renowned cookie designs include Amanda Gorman, who became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history when she spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January 2021; the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court; and the late Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress. After the decorating demonstration, Cho will host a Q&A session. Participants will walk away with some pretty impressive cookie-decorating ideas and insight on how female change-makers have overcome adversity. This experience is hosted by learning centers Kidsburgh and Remake Learning Days, and takes place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on March 6. To register for this free event, add your contact information to receive a Zoom link.

3. This Broadcast Discusses How Indigenous Women Are Fighting For Social Justice The Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative (AWHI) is hosting a YouTube broadcast that focuses on how Native American women in law and politics are advocating for better rights against gender and racial disparity. This discussion will be led by Aidan Graybill, a law student and member of the Wyandot Nation of Kansas, and Christina Haswood, a legislative representative of Kansas from the Navajo Nation. Graybill and Haswood will share how they are amplifying Indigenous voices in government through their work. (Graybill is pursuing a law degree to accurately represent Indigenous sovereignty in courtrooms, while Haswood sponsors bills that concern Native American safety and representation.) You can learn more about how these Native American women are advocating for themselves and their community by watching the free broadcast on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian YouTube channel, which will be available on March 18.

4. This Leadership Summit Teaches How To Be A Successful Woman, Both Personally And Professionally Play Like a Girl, a nonprofit organization dedicated to shaping women into future leaders, is hosting a day-long summit jam-packed with advice on being a personally and professionally successful woman. Tune in virtually and start this event with yoga and breathing exercises. Then, learn how female entrepreneurs have been starting businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, how they built sustainable income, and their tips and tricks on saving and investing. You’ll learn directly from empowering entrepreneurs such as Maria Donnell, the director of Beautycounter; Katie Goyette, vice president of TC Restaurant Group; and Dre Brown, a self-esteem educator and speaker at Dove. To end your day, stay online for the organization’s workshop on uplifting young girls to become future leaders. This virtual experience will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT on March 19. You can register by purchasing a general admission ticket for $50, or you can purchase the #SquadGoals ticket (and get one ticket free), with prices starting at $161, by signing up with four or more of your friends or family members.

5. This Happy Hour Celebrates Women Who Persevere In Business Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Josie Michelle Events, an award-winning event planning service, is hosting a Women in Weddings Happy Hour. By registering for this free event, you'll hear how guest speaker Linda Herskowitz founded her business, Mary Kay Sales, in order to gain financial security and survive her personal experience with domestic abuse. In her talk, Herskowitz will share how starting her business enabled her to leave her marriage, build a stable life, and help empower other women. Sign up for this March 11 event — which takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET — to receive your Zoom link.

6. This Concert And Discussion Amplifies The Voices Of Women Who Follow Their Own Beat Throughout the month of March, Riverwest FemFest — a platform dedicated to empowering femmes, trans, and people who identify as gender non-conforming — will honor Women's History Month with its event series, Portraits of Femme. You’ll listen to cover performances by female artists like singer and multi-instrumentalist B~Free, who will pay tribute to the women in music who inspired them. Tune into this virtual concert via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. CT on March 8. After the concert, check out the free "Impact & Importance of Women in Music" Facebook Live discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT on March 25. You’ll hear the struggles women face in the music industry, the opportunities female artists are creating, and the ways they inspire the next generation of musicians. This talk and Q&A panel will be hosted by alt-soul musician Ms. Lotus Fankh.

7. This Inspiring Dialogue Will Encourage You To Follow Your Dreams The American Family Insurance's (AFI) DreamBank is hosting a conversation on chasing your dreams. Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and Chief Operating Officer of AFI Telisa Yancy will share how they each built opportunities for themselves. During this dialogue, you’ll learn how Roberts and Yancy achieved their dream jobs, overcame obstacles, and stayed true to themselves throughout the process. Register for this free Zoom presentation that takes place from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. ET on March 18.