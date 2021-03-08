12 Women In History Who Were Changing The World By Age 25

Women and femmes have always been leaders in civil rights, social justice, political activism, academic excellence, and more. History, however, hasn’t always acknowledged their contributions. That’s why Women’s History Month is the perfect time to honor the many women who’ve dedicated their time — and sometimes lives — to making the world a better place for everyone. If you’re looking for inspiration for March 2021 (and always), these 12 women in history were changing the world by age 25, proving you’re never too young to begin fighting for what you believe in.

While the women on this list began making waves at young ages, that’s not where things ended. Many of them went on to achieve more great things later in life, and were pioneers for change even when the odds were stacked against them. Whether their focus was on social justice, the arts, science, or just speaking truth to power, these women challenged the notion that you had to meet some imaginary threshold to make change, or that there were any achievements that were somehow off-limits. Today, their efforts are recognized as important groundwork for the success of young women and femmes today.

Whether 2021 has you celebrating feminist milestones or expressing gratitude to your modern-day role models, these women's stories will have you thinking about how far the United States has come — and how much there still is to do.

1. Zitkala-Sa, 1876-1938 Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Also known as Gertrude Simmons, Zitkala-Sa is remembered as an influential Native American writer and activist who began pushing back at the erasure of her Yankton Dakota culture at a very young age. As a child, she attended White’s Indiana Manual Labor Institute, a missionary school where she was forced to cut her hair, abandon her tribal language, and adopt Quaker beliefs. To preserve her Native American culture and counter Western assimilation, she published Old Indian Legends, a compilation of traditional Sioux stories, in 1901, when she was 25. While her biographical works chronicled her identity conflicts as a Dakota in an increasingly Western world, her narrative tales were dedicated to documenting traditional Native American stories, and according to the New York Historical Society, were some of the first to garner a widespread readership among white audiences. In later life, Zitkala-Sa continued publicly highlighting her cultural heritage. She collaborated with musician William F. Hanson in 1913 to compose the first Native American opera, The Sun Dance Opera. In 1926, Zitkala-Sa co-founded the National Council of American Indians, an advocacy group dedicated to lobbying for the civil rights of Native Americans. Today, she is recognized as one of the nation’s most influential Native American activists of the early 20th century.

2. Jovita Idár, 1885-1946 Jovita Idár was a Mexican-American journalist, activist, and suffragist dedicated to taking a stand against the injustices the Latinx community faced in the U.S. and Mexico in the late 19th century. Born in Laredo, Texas, Idár learned about journalism and political activism through her father’s newspaper, La Crónica, according to the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM). In 1903, she began teaching after earning her certification at the Holding institute, but soon resigned after witnessing the poor conditions segregated Mexican-American students were forced to learn in. She instead took up a position as a journalist at her father’s newspaper, where she began speaking out against racism, sexism, segregation, colonialism, and more — all before the age of 25. In 1911, Idár co-founded the political advocacy group, First Mexican Congress, with her family, and became the founder and first president of the League of Mexican Women, per NWHM. Both organizations were dedicated to uniting Mexican men and women across the border to combat injustice. In 1914, when she was 29, Idár began working for a newspaper called El Progreso, where she continued to publish articles calling out injustice. When the U.S. Army and the Texas Rangers came to shut the publication down, Idár famously stood her ground and defended the building. To this day, Idár’s legacy is one of bravery and fierce determination as she fought against the oppression of the Mexican-American community in Texas.

9. Claudette Colvin, 1939- The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Although Rosa Parks is often remembered as the civil rights icon who sparked the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, Claudette Colvin is emblematic of how many young activists were part of the fight. As a teenager in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1950s, she became a member of the NAACP Youth Council, where she befriended Rosa Parks, according to Southern Changes. On March 2, 1955, when Colvin was on her way home from school, the bus she boarded became so crowded that Black passengers were being told to give up their seats to white passengers. Colvin refused, saying she’d already paid her fare and staying put was her constitutional right, according to a 2009 NPR interview. The driver called the police, and she was forcibly removed from the bus. She was only 15 years old at the time. Nine months later, Rosa Parks was arrested for the same offense, and sparked the Montgomery bus boycott in protest of discrimination on public transit. The boycott lasted 381 days, from Dec. 5, 1955, to Dec. 20, 1956, before the city’s buses were finally integrated. Colvin wasn’t initially recognized for her contributions to the civil rights movement — the NAACP “didn’t think teenagers would be reliable,” she told NPR. However, she’s now receiving the recognition she deserves for her activist efforts: In 2017, March 2 was officially named Claudette Colvin Day in Montgomery, Alabama, and in 2018, Colvin received a Congressional Certificate for her role as a civil rights pioneer.