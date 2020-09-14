The seasons are changing, and the content on your Instagram feed must change with it. Although there are no specific rules to social media, it's a home-run level move to trade your beach pics for pumpkin ones as soon as the calendar reaches September. The perk of this seasonal shift is the world is nudging you to challenge yourself creatively and make the most of autumn props, spooky decor, and new #looks. Start with one of these rooftop photoshoot ideas for fall and see where it takes you.

After spreading out a blanket, lining it with twinkly lights, and capturing a pic of your SO lighting a candle nearby for a fall date night, you may be bursting with ideas for whimsical, romantic, or tasty photoshoots. Those candy apples you can pick up at your local farmer's market and the cool witch's hat you have tucked into your closet are definitely ready to make their IG debut. It'll be hard to pass up their spirit for the season for something much less creative and social media-worthy.

Not to mention, props like those are included in some of the other ideas we have for you. Scroll down to see how you should set up your rooftop this fall with spooky decor and your SO for a photoshoot that'll look so boo-tiful on the 'gram.

1. Tape Fall Flowers To The Ground And Sit Amongst Them The Just Right Burlap Wrapped Bouquet $79 | Farmgirl Flowers Purchase a bouquet of fall flowers and tape them to the roof of your building so they don't blow away in the autumn breeze. At sunset, take a picture in your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans and sneakers, sitting amongst the flowers you spread out. Make sure the petals are facing your camera and throw up a peace sign to happily transition from summer to fall.

2. Enjoy A Cup Of Tea While Wrapped Up In A Blanket Bronze Branches Tea Press $34 | DAVIDsTEA For this picture, capture the warmth and bliss that comes with fall. To do this, grab a fall-inspired tea press and mug, and brew a cup of black tea on your rooftop with your SO. Wrap yourself up in a cozy blanket right as the camera goes off, and close your eyes as if you're soaking in the good vibes and hot steam.

3. Wear A Spooky Tee While Holding Binoculars Believe in Ghosts $30 | Lonely Ghost Spooky season is upon us, and you're heading to your rooftop to look for ghosts, right? That's why you should wear this ghostly shirt alongside your SO and pose with binoculars. Take this picture to the next level by using Adobe Photoshop to add in ghosts and ghouls, or by quoting your fave Halloween movie in the caption.

4. Take A Mirror Selfie With A Pair Of Orange Heels ANGIE $410 | Becki Coakley Your bathroom isn't the only place there's a mirror with good lighting. Once you bring your vintage or handheld mirror up to your rooftop, you'll have a new place to have a photoshoot and pose with this pair of designer orange heels. With the help of your SO, you can snap a new fall #look with the mirror in the background, or you can take a selfie on your own with the shoes draped over your shoulder. A red lip isn't required, but it would pair nicely with the shoes and make your outfit look like the changing leaves.

5. Fill A Luxe Bag With Candy And Pretend You're Trick-Or-Treating Nyomi — Saddle $85 | VONI "Trick-or-treating" when you're an adult requires a chic round bag and your favorite candy. You'll want to hold the bag in your hands and have the various chocolate bars sticking out so the 'gram can see them. After capturing a few photos like that, you'll want to pretend to toss candy at the camera. Wear a costume while you're at it so your loyal followers can guess who or what you are.

6. Mix A Seasonal Mocktail Surrounded By String Lights Gold Rimmed Drinkware Set $80 | West Elm For this pic idea, you'll want to mix together a caramel apple or cinnamon-flavored one with this gold-rimmed set of drinkware. While you stir the ingredients, have your SO take pics of each step and make sure a strand of string lights peeks into the corners of the frame. Once you capture a photo you like, relax and enjoy the mocktail with good company by your side.

7. Paint Pumpkins And Canvases On A Pile Of Newspapers Pumpkin Spice Girl Art Print $10 | Etsy 'Tis the season to get crafty and show off your talents on the 'gram. Start by spreading out a bunch of newspapers and the bottles of paint you have. Drop some tiny pumpkins in the mix, along with blank canvases and this art print. Put the print on a tiny easel to show that it's your inspo before starting your very creative afternoon.