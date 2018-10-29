It's the end of October and we're well into cuffing season by now, folks. This time of year is filled with people coupling up, cuddling in, and generally falling in love. If you're looking for some love inspiration, here are some quotes about falling in love that will make you inspired to find love for yourself. Whether you're a single Pringle like me, or beginning to date someone you're thinking you're into, or in a well-established relationship, sometimes reading warm and fuzzy quotes about love can make you just feel extra mushy inside.

I've compiled a list of love quotes, ranging from song lyrics from Taylor Swift and Hayley Kiyoko to full-on love inspiration from shows like The Mindy Project, Gossip Girl, Grey's Anatomy, and movies like The Fault In Our Stars and A Walk To Remember. I'm warning you now that you may feel some intense feelings – I cried watching the A Walk To Remember trailer while writing this. Anyway, now that you have been properly warned, read on for a number of love quotes that'll make you hop onto your dating apps or ask out that coffee shop cutie, like, ASAP.

Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube "Touching him was like realizing all you ever wanted was right there in front of you/Memorizing him was as easy as knowing all the words to your old favorite song/Fighting with him was like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there's no right answer/Regretting him was like wishing you never found out that love could be that strong." - Red by Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé Giphy "I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home to that man. It just gives me such a foundation. He has helped me on so many levels. We were friends first, for a year and a half, before we went on any date. On the phone for a year and a half. And that foundation is so important in a relationship. And just to have someone that you just like is so important. And someone that is honest." - Beyoncé.

'A Walk To Remember' Giphy "But our love... it's like the wind. I can't see it, but I can feel it." - Landon Carter, A Walk To Remember.

'The Mindy Project' Giphy "I want you to love me in the way that I can show on Instagram." - Mindy Lahiri, The Mindy Project.

'The Fault In Our Stars Giphy "I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things. I'm in love with you, and I know that love is just a shout into the void, and that oblivion is inevitable, and that we're all doomed and that there will come a day when all our labor has been returned to dust, and I know the sun will swallow the only earth we'll ever have, and I am in love with you." - Augustus Waters, The Fault In Our Stars.

Hayley Kiyoko Hayley Kiyoko on YouTube "When we're all alone, girl, you wanna own it/When we're with your fam, you don't wanna show it/Oh, you try to keep us on the low/I only want a girl who ain't afraid to love me/Not a metaphor of what we really could be/Oh I ain't putting on a show." - Hayley Kiyoko, What I Need, featuring Kehlani.