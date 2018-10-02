The joy from this recent photo of the couple from this summer is honestly contagious. This event wasn't super formal like other events they've attended this year, and yet they still look super regal. You can see their comfort with each other simply by their close, yet casual, embrace. I love the way that Eugenie looks at Jack — they seem like they have a lot of laughs together, which is totally at the top of my #RelationshipGoals list.

If you enjoyed these photos of this couple, you should totally tune into their wedding on Oct. 12. The couple has invited the public to their wedding and scheduled a traditional carriage ride after the ceremony. Eugenie has also specified that the wedding will be plastic-free to align with her environmental beliefs. If you wanted more photos of the couple, don't worry — there's bound to be more smiles from these two for years to come.

