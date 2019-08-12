8 People Whose Moms Walked Them Down The Aisle Reveal Why They Asked

Anyone who's ever planned a wedding knows how hard it can be to figure everything out, and this is especially true when it comes to the ceremony. For some people, deciding who will walk them down the aisle can be an extremely tough decision to make. And while this has traditionally been the responsibility of a bride's father, it's not uncommon for moms to do it too. Hearing the stories of people whose moms walked them down the aisle, make it clear that there's nothing wrong with forgoing tradition.

Being walked down the aisle can be a profoundly special moment that holds a lot of significance. However, the roots of the tradition were far more practical than sentimental. “This custom stems from the days of arranged marriages, when a father’s looming presence was a good way to prevent the groom from backing out,” wedding historian Susan Waggoner told Brides.com. Needless to say, we've come a long way from the olden days when a bride might have needed her dad to intimidated her fiance into following through with the marriage. Nowadays, being walked down the aisle serves as a metaphor for transitioning into a new phase of life. Here's why 8 Redditors had their moms do the deed, and it will make you tear up.

1. Their moms played the role of both parents. Adrian Cotiga/Stocksy My Mom did. She's the one who had to be both Mother and Father so she should get some of the accolades too. — u/mykidisonhere I have a father, who left my mom/family when I was 13 for another woman and a lifestyle of drugs. He's never been there despite us having some phone conversation type relationship over the years. When I got married I asked my mother to walk me down the aisle. It was awesome. My little sister will also do the same. — u/ScuttleBucket

2. Their dads passed away. My dad had been gone three years when I got married last May. I honestly didn't even want to walk down the aisle. If my dad wasn't here to do it, I didn't want anybody else doing it. Except for my mother. She was happy to walk with me and on the day of my wedding she gave me a BEAUTIFUL necklace filled with some of my dad's ashes. So he was there walking with us too. :) — u/ohsnotface My father died a few years before my wedding, and my grandfather (who I was much closer to) had also passed away. So my awesome mommy walked me down the aisle :) — u/CupcakesAreTasty My dad passed away when I was 7. For a long time I had the idea that a man should walk me down, like an uncle or a brother. Eventually I thought "uhh... my mom is best friend, so obviously my mom will" — u/abbeyftw