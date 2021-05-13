Orange chicken is a zesty and delicious comfort food that you could eat whenever. No one makes it quite like Panda Express, but TikTokers are trying with their own copycat recipes. As a home chef yourself, you've got to check out the orange chicken recipes on TikTok that are trending right now. Each recipe is a little different depending on what ingredients are used, but the end result is always something tasty that can be served with fried rice, chow mein, or your favorite veggies.

Orange you glad you live in a time when you can just scroll through the #OrangeChicken tag on TikTok to find tons of easy-to-follow tutorials? It really is the best time to perfect your cooking skills in the kitchen. You could even plan a cute date night at home with your partner where you make orange chicken together. All you need to do is pick one of these eight TikTok orange chicken recipes to follow. There are recipes that are supposed to taste just like Panda Express and some that are keto-friendly. If you can't decide on just one, try them all. After all, you really could eat orange chicken every day of the week if you could.

1. Copycat Panda Express Orange Chicken TikTok TikToker Hajar Larbah (@moribyan) knows just how much the orange chicken "hits" at Panda Express, and this copycat recipe is supposed to taste "even better." In this video, @moribyan not only shows you how to make a homemade version of Panda Express' famous orange chicken, but provides some helpful tips along the way. For instance, if you want an extra citrusy taste, add in some orange zest.

2. Really Crispy Orange Chicken This recipe from TikToker @jasmineandtea is also inspired by Panda Express. However, @jasmineandtea spills the real tea on how to get super crispy orange chicken. You just need to double fry it before coating your chicken in the orange sauce.

3. Grilled Orange Chicken Not really feeling like fried chicken? Make yourself some grilled orange chicken instead. This recipe from TikToker @acallahan85 shows you just how to make orange chicken without frying it first. It'll save you time and take less ingredients to make.

4. Keto Orange Chicken If you're looking for a keto-friendly orange chicken recipe, look no further. This tutorial from TikToker @lowcarblove gives you step-by-step instructions on how to make keto orange chicken. It cuts out the starches like corn starch and flour that you would normally use to make the breading, and uses protein powder instead.

5. Orange Marmalade Chicken TikTok TikToker Ahmad Alzahabi (@thegoldenbalance) shares this orange chicken recipe with a secret ingredient: orange marmalade. This replaces the orange juice that you would normally put into the sauce mix. You can also find an orange marmalade recipe on TikTok if you'd like to have that homemade as well.

6. Panko-Crusted Orange Chicken Switch it up with some panko-crusted orange chicken. TikToker @cookwithmariyah coats the cut up chicken in panko bread crumbs before frying. This will just give your orange chicken a different texture, but same delicious taste.

7. Flavorful Orange Chicken It's all about the flavors in this recipe from TikToker @chefjwett. Before frying, @chefjwett coats the chicken in ingredients like spicy brown mustard, lemon, and soy sauce. That would make delicious fried chicken on its own, but by adding the orange sauce on top, you get a delicious orange chicken dish with tons of flavors.