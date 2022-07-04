Panda Express Is Giving Away A Year Of Free Orange Chicken In This Contest

Panda Express lovers, listen up, because there’s a new giveaway that could score you free orange chicken for a year. Yep, you heard that right — the restaurant chain is giving away plenty of tasty prizes to fans in as part of its Orange Chicken Celebration in July. Here’s how to enter Panda Express’ Orange Chicken Celebration for a chance to win some sweet freebies and discounts.

To pay tribute to the iconic menu item turning 35 on July 15, Panda Express is inviting fans to join the celebration which includes, of course, opportunities to get your hands on plenty of free orange chicken. To try your luck, you’ll need to head to Panda Express’ Orange Chicken Celebration website and “RSVP” to the event before July 14, which will require you to create a Panda Express account if you don’t have one already. After you’ve created one, you’ll need to fill out the Instant Win Game form, and after you’ve submitted that, you’ll get one Instant Win Game play and you’ll instantly see whether or not you’ve won. There’s a limit of one Instant Win Game play per person during the promo period.

Then, on National Orange Chicken Day (July 15), you’ll need to check back to the website to claim a gift, which will be given to you in the form of a code. BTW, it’s a good idea to claim a gift quickly, because they’re only available while supplies last. Once you’ve got a code, you can use it for online orders through the Panda Express website or Panda Express app, which is available on the App Store or Google Play.

If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll get the grand prize, which is free orange chicken for a year (given in the form of one free small order of orange chicken per week for 52 weeks). The approximate retail value is $255.

Even if you don’t have a winning play, you could still get a Special Offer coupon, including 35 cent orange chicken for a year, a month, or single use, as well as 35% off your next orange chicken order. For your chance at the tasty prizes, make sure to RSVP to Panda Express’ Orange Chicken Celebration by July 14.