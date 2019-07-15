8 Movies To Watch After A Breakup That’ll Help Heal Your Broken Heart

Dealing with a breakup is no joke, people. It's likely going to involve copious amounts of pain, anger, and tears. There's also a decent chance that you'll be spending quite a bit of time moping around your living room or vegging out on the couch. The good news is that watching movies is a great way to keep your mind off your ex, if only for a few minutes at a time. We all know how important it can be to have a distraction when coping with a broken heart. Fortunately, there are tons of movies to watch after a breakup that can give you a good laugh or a therapeutic cry.

When you're trying to move past a relationship that didn't work out, it can be all too easy to get stuck in your emotions. Once you fall into the hole of sadness, it can feel almost impossible to put the breakup into perspective and see it for what it is; A road bump in the much larger journey of your life. So, if you need a few reminders that there's a whole wide world out there and that you'll survive the heartbreak, consider cuddling up with your favorite snack and watching one (or all) of these awesome movies.

1. "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" Netflix on YouTube To All the Boys I've Loved Before is such a magical movie. It really captures what it's like to think we've lost love, only to find that someone new and exciting is just around the corner.

2. "La La Land" Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Although it definitely ends on a bit of a downer, La La Land is all about the journey. Not to mention, it's a great reminder that relationships don't have to last forever to be meaningful.

3. "Bridesmaids" Universal Pictures on YouTube If you're looking for a good laugh, then look no further than this absolutely hysterical rom com that's guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

4. "John Tucker Must Die" Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Sometimes after getting your heart broken, all you want to do is fantasize about the variety of ways you can seek revenge. However, since this is never a good idea IRL, a satisfying and healthier alternative is to watch three fictional characters get back at the ex who wronged them.

5. "Girls Trip" KinoCheck International on YouTube When it comes to healing a broken heart, spending plenty of time with your crew is key. So, the best thing you could do for yourself is to round up your besties and watch this laugh-out-loud comedy together.

6. "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you're feeling particularly devastated, seeing a character deal with circumstances that are even worse than your own can help put your emotions in perspective. Forgetting Sarah Marshall really does prove that no matter how bad things seem, they could always be worse.

7. "500 Days Of Summer" FoxSearchlight on YouTube Anyone who has ever spent loads of time obsessing over how, when, and why a failed relationship went wrong (so basically everyone) will find this movie very relatable. Plus, Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt really have some pretty endearing on-screen chemistry that will melt even the iciest hearts.