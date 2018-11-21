There's something pretty magical about fall. I don't know about you, but walking home while crimson, orange, and gold leaves crunch beneath your feet is one of life's simplest pleasures. All I can think about as I shuffle home through the leaf-covered sidewalks is what movie I am about to snuggle up under a blanket and watch. If you've been wanting to cozy up with a movie this fall, too, you may be interested in this list of some of the most romantic movies to watch in fall 2018.

I basically spend all year waiting for the trees' chlorophyl to bow out and cue the wonderful season of chunky sweaters, pumpkin patch visits, hot cider, and fall-scented candles flickering on the window sill. When it comes to deciding what to watch during the fall, romantic movies take the cake. There's something about their wistfulness and chilly weather that make it a perfect time to revisit some romantic classics or check out a new romantic film that you haven't seen.

For this list, I've recommended some movies that are perfect for snuggling up solo or with a crush this fall. That familiar struggle to decide what to watch often creeps up right as your popcorn is popped, blanket is warm, and pumpkin spice candle is lit, but don't worry I've got you covered. Check out the following suggestions for the perfect fall movie night this season.

'The Notebook' New Line Cinema The Notebook is honestly a classic, and if I am wrong about this... I don't want to be right. It's a perfect pick because it not only has quite a few scenes set in the fall but it's also hella nostalgic. I actually watched this the other night, and it felt so great to be curled up under a blanket watching Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams do what they do best.

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Netflix If you're not in the mood for a classic, can I interest you in something new? That's right, To All The Boys I've Loved Before is exactly the pick for you if you're looking to be swept off your feet this autumn by something new. Not does the entire cast have a lovely array of the cutest fall outfits, it's also a really sweet film. If you like movies about high school because they take you back to your teen years, this movie is a jackpot. It will have you saying "move over" to all the movies you loved before this one.

'Dirty Dancing' Great American Films Limited Partnership What can I say? Dirty Dancing is the real MVP of wistful romantic classics. The progression of the movie's plot takes you from late summer into fall, all the while making your heart swoon over Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's chemistry. The scenes where the two characters practice dancing will leave you feeling vicariously wooed. And, honestly, what more could you ask for from a romantic movie night-in?

'13 Going On 30' Columbia Pictures There really is something to be said about the reflection you do when the year begins to come to a close. I don't know about you, but this is a time of year when I think about the falls that have come before and the years with them. 13 Going On 30 is an excellent pick if you have been thinking about your childhood crushes, your adult crushes, or any crush in between.

'Love, Simon' 20th Century Fox Love, Simon stole so many hearts earlier this year. If you're looking for a sweet coming-of-age film, this is your best option. This film has fall scenes at a carnival and a cozy af wardrobe. And, most importantly, it has a plot that will melt your heart while your melting pumpkin-scented candle fills the room with the best atmosphere for movie-watching.

'When Harry Met Sally' Columbia Pictures If you haven't seen When Harry Met Sally yet, now is the time, folks. The film is set in New York City in the fall, which is about as breathtaking as you can get when it comes to autumn. This is a great one to curl up with a crush or significant other because watching these two fall for each other might just be contagious.

'The Big Sick' The Big Sick is a perfect pick if you're looking for something to really hit you in the feels. Sometimes this season can make you emotional for any number of reasons, including the holidays fast-approaching. Consider this movie an emotional outlet, and a great one at that. The film details the challenge that dating can often pose in adulthood, especially when you have life experience or culture very different from someone you're crushing on.