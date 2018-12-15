Your best friend is always looking for the next big trend. You can count on her to update her wardrobe with the coolest finds and colors of the season. So naturally, she's already on board with the hottest color of 2019: living coral. That makes your holiday shopping all the more easier. When you're filling up your shopping cart, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for some living coral stocking stuffers your bestie will be obsessed with.

Show your number one girl that you love her by giving her the number one color everyone will be wearing in the new year, with some fun stocking stuffers. Let's be honest: Stocking stuffers are the way to go. They're fun to open, and absolutely perfect if you and your bestie are sticking to a budget this year. Make a big impression by gifting your friend a few trendy items she'll adore, but also get a lot of use out of.

Pick out any of these stocking stuffers with that living coral hue, and you'll surely put a smile on your bestie's face. From nail polish to cute AF hair ties, there's a great variety of gifts on this list to choose from.

1 A Coral And Gold Splatter Jewelry Dish Salt Dishes SECONDS — Hot Pink Coral Watercolor $5 Etsy This mini dish is the perfect place for your bestie to keep her rings on her dresser. The combination of coral watercolor and gold splatter makes for a cute pop of color in her room. If she's a pro in the kitchen, these dishes are also food safe for any trendy dinner she hosts.

2 Hair Ties 6 Hair Ties, Silver Peachy Coral Mix, Living Coral $7 Etsy If your best friend is always losing her hair ties, this set of colored bands from Etsy is a dream gift come true. The set comes with two different coral hues, a silver glitter band, regular silver band, white band, and blonde band. With ties this cute, your bestie will always keep track of them.

3 A Vibrant Phone Case Google Pixel 3 Case $4.89 Amazon If you want to get your bestie something useful, a living coral phone case is a great idea. Since your main girl always loves to be on trend, she'll want the coolest coral case around, like this one from Amazon.

4 Coral Blush Gen Nude® Powder Blush — Bellini Brunch $24 bareMinerals If you want to fill your bestie's stocking with new makeup products, you can't forget the blush. This coral color from bareMinerals will look great paired with a matte liquid lip in the same shade. Also, what's not to love about the "Bellini Brunch" name?

5 Coral Lipstick Gen Nude® Radiant Lipstick — Kitty $20 bareMinerals Your bestie needs this lipstick from bareMinerals in her life — the moisturizing satin finish is just too great to pass up. The coral hue will look amazing with just about any outfit — from a cozy groutfit, to a sparkly shirt and leather pants look.

6 A Mini Nail Polish Set Living Coral Lacquer Set $22 Butter London Let's be honest: Your bestie will want everything in the new Butter London x Pantone 2019 collection. Start her off with this nail set that includes three coral colors with creme, shimmer, and glitter finishes. The mini nail polishes will fit perfectly into any stocking you're trying to stuff.

7 A Living Coral Statement Necklace Living Coral Necklace $58 Etsy In 2019, your bestie will want the world to know she's ready for all things coral. So, give her a cool statement necklace like this living coral one from Etsy. She might even wear it to stand out against her shimmery New Year's Eve outfit.