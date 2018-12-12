The highly-anticipated Pantone Color of The Year has been announced, and makeup geeks are completely nerding out over the selected hue. The new Butter London x Pantone 2019 Collection features this year’s winner, Living Coral, and since it’s the most universally flattering shade on the spectrum, it wasn’t too difficult to incorporate the color into a beautiful collection.

Butter London has been a beauty partner with Pantone for several years, and continues to launch fun collections using only the Pantone shade each year. Last year, Butter London’s launch with Pantone resulted in a five-piece collection featuring 2018’s awarded color, Ultra Violet. Perhaps even more wearable than purple, this year’s coral shade complements almost all skin tones and can be worn throughout the year. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, described the 2019 winner as, “a life-affirming coral hue that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.” And energize it does — I’m pumped just thinking about getting the new Butter London collection into my hands ASAP.

The new collection includes six pieces, and will be launched over the course of December and January. The first few pieces in the collection that will be available include the Living Coral Mini Size Nail Lacquers, and will retail for $12 each.

The three finishes include Living Coral Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer ($12, butterlondon.com), Living Coral Glazen Peel-Off Glitter Nail Lacquer ($12, butterlondon.com), and the Living Coral Crushed Diamonds Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer ($12, butterlondon.com). I love that each nail polish comes in the Living Coral shade, but each has a different finish to it. One of the shades includes a Peel-Off Glitter component, which Julie Campbell, general manager of Butter London and VP of marketing for Astral Brands, told Allure, “are a no-fuss, easy-glide [nail polish] formula that comes off without scrubbing off little specks of glitter with harsh chemicals.” The other two shades include a Patent Shine 10X Creme Finish, as well as a Crushed Diamonds Patent Shine 10X.

After the launch of the new nail polishes, there will be a set of the three polishes available for purchase. Additionally, Butter London will release two Living Coral makeup products. The first is a high-shine lip gloss with a champagne scent, Living Coral Plush Rush Lip Gloss ($20, butterlondon.com) will add major shine to your pucker and is infused with a Phyto-Endorphin Complex that promises to brighten your day and boost your mood. Plus, the Plumping Complex helps improve lip texture and offers an anti-aging effect.

The second product launching will be the Living Coral Plush Rush Blush Stick ($24, butterlondon.com), which I already know I will fall in love with immediately. The cream blush adds a natural flush to the cheeks, and the creamy consistency offers some nice hydration to otherwise dry winter cheeks.

The cream blush is silky smooth, feels like butter (surprise, surprise!), and is infused with light diffusers for a more soft-focus finish. This piece is also formulated with the Phyto-Endorphin Complex, but part of me feels like you don’t even need the mood-boosting addition — the color in and of itself will instantly brighten anyone’s day.