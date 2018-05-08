Mother's Day is just a few short days away, and with this holiday typically comes flowers, chocolates, and lavish displays of affection. And even though there are countless opportunities to shell out money for thoughtful gifts for your mom, that doesn't mean there aren't just as many free Mother's Day gifts that'll mean just as much, if not more to her, without you having to break the bank along the way. Mother's Day is defined by the celebration of family, and really, that's what matters most at the end of the day — not the monetary value of the gift you choose to give.

Luckily, Mother's Day takes place during the beautiful month of May, which means you're able to take all your love and appreciation to the great outdoors. This is always a bonus when you're trying to plan something with a budget (even a technically-nonexistent one) in mind — unless you or your mom have allergies, in which case, you might have to get creative indoors.

Either way, there are plenty of ways to show your love and appreciation for that special lady in your life. From sentimental gestures to simple acts of kindness, there are tons of ways to show your mother how much you love her without spending a dime. Here are eight totally free ways to celebrate your mom on Mother's Day.

1 A Handwritten Card Giphy A handwritten card is the easiest way to tell your mom just how much she means to you — but keep in mind, a card is only as good as you make it. Try to really think about this before you get started, so you don't just end up with a "Happy Mother's Day, xoxo" situation. To get the ball rolling, a few things you could write about include the impact your mom has had on your life, your favorite things about her, or even the ways in which you want to be just like her as you continue growing up.

2 Breakfast In Bed Giphy Scrambled eggs and bacon are essentially the way to anyone's heart, so why not cook your mom a bonafide feast to show her just how much you love her? Bonus points for taking the time to make piping hot, French press coffee, or freshly made orange juice — and don't forget to clean up everything after you're finished!

3 A T-Shirt Quilt Segovia Quilts on YouTube This one takes just a little bit of foresight, but one amazing way to give your mom a sentimental gift without spending any money is to gather a bunch of t-shirts (or other sentimental clothing), and turn them into a blanket she can snuggle up in while she watches Netflix every night. I know it seems super involved, but trust me, this requires only a basic understanding of how to thread a needle, and pretty much nothing else. Thank goodness YouTube is here to fill in the cracks of your knowledge, right?

4 Wash Her Car Giphy Washing your mom's car (yes, that includes cleaning the inside, too) is a perfect way to make her life a little bit more luxurious, without actually investing any money into the process. Trust me, if you take the extra effort to vacuum the seats and floors, she will no doubt be ecstatic.

5 Make Her A Playlist Giphy Creating a Spotify playlist for your mom is an amazing way to give her a creative gift that she'll actually use long past Mother's Day. Whether it's a themed playlist or just a collection of all of the songs she loves, it's bound to make her tear up. If you really want to amp up the nostalgia, you can make a playlist of songs that remind her of the past, like all of the jams you listened to in the car with her when she would shuttle you literally everywhere before you got your driver's license.

6 A Homemade Coupon Book VectoriaDesigns on YouTube There's a catch to this one: If you give your mom a coupon book, you have to be prepared to actually hold yourself to the coupons you offer. In other words, don't give your mom a coupon for "free public hugs" if you're still going to squirm away from her in a few days when she takes you up on it. There's also some excellent opportunity to add in some humor with this gift. Try to think about all of the little things you do that always bug your mom — like leaving crusty dishes in the sink, or forgetting to replace the toilet paper roll when it runs out — and turn them into some form of coupon along the way.

7 Do All Of Her Chores For The Day Giphy For Mother's Day, taking care of all of the little odds and ends that your mom has to do every single day might just be the best gift you could possible give her — even better than a relaxing spa day. Just make sure you let her know you're doing them, so you're not doubling up on cleaning duties.