Football and romance are not exactly two words you often hear in the same conversation, but hear me out: Believing in your team with an unconditional, unbending loyalty is not unlike a relationship. Not to mention, the sport requires teamwork, patience, passion, and of course, a lot of physical contact. So it’s no surprise that there's a plethora of famous football couples. And no, I’m not just talking about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen (although, TBH, #goals). Sure, they have a combined net worth of about $580 million, two beautiful children, and seemingly unparalleled devotion to each other. But they’re not the only power couple in the league.

In fact, many pros have found love while playing for the NFL. Case in point: Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari, who began dating long-distance back in fall 2010 while he was playing for the Chicago Bears. Mere months later, in spring 2011, the quarterback proposed to the star of The Hills. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and now have three (very stylish) children. Then there’s Kerry Washington and former cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, who also wed in 2013 and have two kids together. Now, Asomugha is producing the Scandal star’s Broadway show American Son — because couples who work on creative passion projects together stay together, right?

There’s certainly no shortage of famous football couples, but as Super Bowl Sunday fast approaches, here are a handful that make us believe in love (and the league) again.

Zach & Julie Ertz Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once upon a time, a pro soccer player married a professional football tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. Sounds like a sports fairytale, right? Well, it’s a real-life love story for Julie and Zach Ertz, who have been married since March 2017. The couple met at a college baseball game, and after Julie won the Women's World Cup in 2012, Zach sent over a congratulatory text. She soon returned the supportive gesture when he made a touchdown during a football game, and the rest is history — by 2017, they were saying “I do.” In an interview with ESPN, they admitted they still push each other to succeed in their respective sports. Meanwhile, they also do yoga and Pilates together to stay on their strength and flexibility game. Not to mention, the couple shares a passion for philanthropy as well. In June 2018, they launched the Ertz Family Foundation, and have raised more than $200,000 to support their mission of providing sports opportunities for youth, empowering students, improving education, and building communities in Philadelphia, Haiti, and the Bay Area.

Russell Wilson & Ciara Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a press conference around Thanksgiving 2018, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was asked what he’s grateful for. His response? “I’m thankful for love, thankful for my wife — who she is and the person she is and what she means to our family. I thank her for kids. I’ve always wanted to have kids. I’ve always loved children… I knew I was going to have kids at some point in my lifetime but I never knew that it was gonna be the greatest miracle that I would ever experience… You realize that they change your life so hopefully, I can always make an impact in their lives. Hopefully, I can always show them what love looks like.” Basically — Wilson and Ciara are #relationshipgoals. The couple began dating in 2015, tied the knot the following year, and had their first child together in April 2017. They announced their engagement right after the pro football player surprised Ciara with a luxurious getaway to the Seychelles islands, and were married just three months after he proposed. And talk about a star-studded wedding: Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams were among the bridesmaids. And while they already seem to have a rock-solid bond, the couple is apparently always eager to strengthen it however they can. Ciara told People that her main New Year’s resolution for 2019 was to focus on “leveling up” their love despite their hectic work schedules.

Eli Manning & Abby McGrew Mark Von Holden/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eli Manning and Abby McGrew aren't just one of the NFL's most powerful couples. They're also college sweethearts. The New York Giants quarterback and fashion account executive met back in 2002 while they were both attending the University of Mississippi. According to New Orleans Magazine, in 2007, Manning designed a custom engagement ring with emerald-cut diamonds for McGrew before proposing on a Tuesday night alone together. They tied the knot in April 2008, and the couple had much to celebrate — not only a future together but also Manning's first Super Bowl win. When the couple isn't spending quality time with their three daughters, they're often involved in philanthropic work, such as with New York’s St. Vincent’s Hospital, where they helped fund the development of a holistic birthing center.

Sterling Shepard & Chanel Iman Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Sterling Shepard, wide receiver for the New York Giants, and Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman are a power couple to be reckoned with. They met at former-Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz's 30th birthday party in New York City in 2016. "I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and then we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the after-party and kept talking," Shepard told Haute Living in 2019. "I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact. It was kind of crazy. And now that's my lady!" They got engaged in December 2017, married in Los Angeles in March 2018, and welcomed their daughter Cali five months later. Iman recently gave birth to their second daughter, Cassie, in December 2019.

Andrew East & Shawn Johnson Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images NFL free agent Andrew East and former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson met in 2012 through East's brother Guy, the Tennessean reports. Johnson was in London for the Olympics and met Guy through a friend, who then introduced her to his brother Andrew who played for a number of NFL teams, most recently the Washington Redskins until 2019. In June 2013, Johnson visited East in Nashville and they had their first official date: a Vanderbilt baseball game. She moved to Nashville shortly after and got engaged to East in July 2015. They said "I do" in April 2016 in a beautiful wedding in Tennessee, and over a year later, in October 2017, they posted an emotional Youtube video announcing Johnson had been pregnant with their first child and suffered a miscarriage shortly after finding out. But in happier news, the couple welcomed their first baby in November 2019 — a little girl they named Drew Hazel East. Yes, she is absolutely precious.