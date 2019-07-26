There's no doubt in my mind that fall is my favorite season of all time. I love the weather, change in nature, holidays, pumpkin spice everything, and being able to wear cozy sweaters every single day. Though, out of all the things I love, the traditions I have with my sister are what I cherish most. From living at home together, to now living in different states, we've kept these traditions alive over the years, and they have only continued to strengthen our bond. In fact, I think these are some really spectacular fall traditions to have with your sister if you don't already have some of your own.

If you have a great relationship with your sister, you know she's more than family. She's a best friend for life who knows exactly how to make you laugh, and has been going on adventures with you since day one. No matter what stage you're at in life, you're always looking to get closer with your number one girl. So I highly recommend adding any, if not all, of these traditions to your to-do list ASAP.

I live long-distance from my sis, so we have to get creative with how we stay connected. Of course, we text all the time, but planning yearly traditions is how we still get to share experiences that become inside jokes and funny stories to tell. These traditions also give us something to look forward to. If I'm ever missing my sister, I know I always have the fall coming up again where I can do these eight activities with her.

1. Helping Each Other Plan Out Halloween Costumes Rachel Chapman My family goes all out with Halloween costumes. (We're definitely not the last-minute type.) Every year, my sister and her friends plan out a themed group costume, and I love offering suggestions. One year, they went as SNL characters, and another year, it was Mario Kart characters. As much as I love coming up with my own costume, I honestly enjoy helping her with her epic costume even more.

2. Watching Favorite Fall Movies Together My sister and I have one movie that's a must-watch every fall, and that is You've Got Mail. We always end up texting our group chat with our favorite quotes after watching it.

3. Going To Haunted Houses My favorite one of our sisterly traditions is going to haunted houses. Since I was little, my family has been going to Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights. They always have amazing movie-level haunted houses. I used to have to fly home to go with her, but now, I live in LA and she's based in Orlando, so we can go "together" but on our own coasts, and FaceTime while we're there or text afterwards.

4. Sending Different Pumpkin-Flavored Treats To Each Other My family has always been obsessed with testing out the different flavored Oreos. When the pumpkin spice Oreos came out, we sent each other care packages with them inside. Now, we're on the hunt to find every pumpkin-flavored treat we can send to each other.

5. Attending Disney's Food And Wine Festival Rachel Chapman As passionate foodies, Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival has always been a beloved tradition for my sis and I. There are carts all over the park from different countries with dishes you can try. Along with the food, they also have a really great concert series. A newer addition to the tradition with my sister is going to see Hanson perform. Last year was the first time I was able to go with her, but before that, she would FaceTime me during "MMMBop," because she's the real MVP.

6. Planning A Weekend To Visit Each Other Since it's my favorite time of the year, I try to plan a weekend in the fall to go home and visit my sister. We cram the few days we have together with as many traditions as possible. Based on my own experience, I believe it's important if you live long-distance to try and visit each other at least once a year. I just highly recommend the fall, because I'm biased.

7. Going Shopping For Fall-Scented Products Let's get real: Fall has the best scents ever. It's the perfect time to head over to Bath & Body Works and stock up on cinnamon and apple pie-scented candles and soaps. That's exactly what my sister and I do.