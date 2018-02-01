If you have a major sweet tooth, you probably dream in freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and red velvet cupcakes (with cream cheese frosting, naturally). Sweets just suit your fancy, and you really wouldn't have it any other way. But when you're too lazy to take a trip to the store to buy all of the ingredients, and then spend hours in the kitchen perfecting your sugary masterpiece? SOS. We've all found ourselves in the same boat, and the struggle is all too real. We need sugar, and we need it now. That's why one (if not all) of these desserts to make in the microwave will easily become your new best friend.

Microwaves are incredible inventions that do what giant ovens can do, but in way less time. We have to get back to appreciating our buddy, Mr. Microwave. He can totally help a girl out when you're in dire need of a brownie, but don't have the energy to make an entire batch. Along with your microwave, these eight dessert recipes will totally save you when you're feeling lazy AF. In a matter of seconds, you will have a beautiful, chocolatey brownie staring you in the face, ready to be devoured. It's something you will love a choco-lot, and that is truly sweet.

1 Strawberry Cobbler Tasty on YouTube I for sure want to try every single recipe in this video, like the cinnamon roll, chocolate lava cake, and Rice Krispies treats. I'll start off with the strawberry cobbler, though. Tell your mom you're doing just fine and getting your daily dose of fruit — she'll be super proud. There's little effort put into having a berry delicious dessert like this one. That sounds like a dream come true.

2 Espresso Mug Cake Rosanna Pansino on YouTube We know we're going to love this one a latte. Maybe the espresso in this cake will give you that jump start you need when you're feeling lazy. Although eating a warm, cozy mug cake will probably just combat all of that caffeine — and we're right back to square one chilling on the couch.

3 Chocolate Banana Mug Cake Gemma Stafford on YouTube This chocolate banana cake will be your new fave. It has everything you could ever want in a cake: bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter — oh my! Peanut butter is also packed with protein that could help wake you up a little bit when you're feeling a tad sluggish.

4 Chocolate Chip Cookie In A Mug DazzleDIY on YouTube In just one minute, you'll have a glorious chocolate chip cookie ready to eat. When you're lazy and hungry, minutes tend to feel so much longer. Thankfully, you're one tough cookie, and one minute is totally worth the wait for this delicious dessert.

5 Vegan Cinnamon Roll Caitlin Shoemaker on YouTube Here are some tasty recipes for anyone who's looking for something vegan. Even if you aren't vegan, you'll want to try this cinnamon roll. It's also perfect for your morning breakfast when you'd rather hit the snooze button a few more times, but don't want to skip out on the most important meal of the day.

6 Cheesecake Tasty on YouTube Get fancy AF by making yourself a microwavable cheesecake. I don't think I've ever tried making myself a normal cheesecake, but you can bet I will be trying this recipe in the microwave. Snap a pic for the 'Gram, and your friends will be so impressed. No one will ever know that it only took five minutes of your time. Don't forget the raspberries on top!

7 Crème Brûlée Inspire To Cook on YouTube If your kitchen is totally lacking in the ingredient department, no sweat. This crème brûlée recipe only requires milk, egg, and sugar. That's it! No need to travel to your local supermarket to make this gem. In a matter of minutes, you'll be feeling fancy, eating crème brûlée in your favorite PJs.