I'm obsessed with cats and instantly melt whenever I see one. As lovable and sweet as they are on their own, a cat who's decked out in their Halloween best is simply too cute for words. That's why I love most about this time of year. Needless to say, it's prime time to stock up on some cute cat costumes for Halloween 2019 if you haven't already for your fluffy friend, because you best bet I am.

I want my entire Instagram feed to be filled with cats in Halloween costumes the entire month of October. Even if they're only able to wear their costume for the length of time it takes you to snap a picture, it's worth it. That's why I've rounded up some of the cutest cat costumes out there for you to choose from. As difficult as it is to pick out a costume for myself this year, deciding on an adorable and comfy costume for my cat is close to impossible. (I might as well buy a million options and see which one she likes best.)

If your cat is getting dressed up for Halloween, you can't go wrong with any of these costumes. I hope you and your furry friend have a very meowy Halloween.

1. This Town Isn't Big Enough For All This Cuteness NACOCO Cowboy Cat Costume $10.99 | Amazon This cowboy costume is just too much to handle. When your cat walks around the house, they'll look just like a cowboy who's walking through the center of town.

2. These Bat Wings Are Super Spooky Pet Cat Bat Wings $7.59 | Amazon These bat wings are simple and beyond adorable. They are absolutely perfect for black cats and really fit the spooky Halloween vibes.

3. Your Cat Will Make Some Meowy Music In This Costume Vevins Pet Costume Clothes $15.99 | Amazon The mini guitar in front is what truly sold me on this cat costume. The hat and tiny sunglasses are just the cherry on top. My furry friend at home is obsessed with my ukulele, so I might as well get her an instrument of her own by opting for this costume.

4. This Hula Costume Had Me At Aloha Frisco Hula Girl Dog & Cat Costume $10.99 | Chewy This hula girl costume is so sweet. With the felt grass skirt and coconut bra, your cat will be feline fine and ready to relax on a beach somewhere.

5. This Costume Was Mermaid For Your Cat Frisco Mermaid Dog & Cat Costume $16.99 | Chewy I'm so glad to be part of any world that has mermaid costumes for cats. I can't get over the pretty tail and shiny shell bra. Plus, this costume comes with an adjustable red wig for your cat to wear so they can look just like Ariel.

6. I'd Be Lion If I Said This Wasn't The Cutest Costume Of All Time Frisco Lion Mane Dog & Cat Costume $11.99 | Chewy If your kitten is adorably sassy and acts bigger than they actually are, you might want to consider getting this lion's mane. It'll be cute seeing your tiny kitten walk around with the confidence of a lion.

7. This Devil Costume Is Great For A Mischievous Cat Frisco Devil Dog & Cat Costume $13.99 $7.99 | Chewy Cat lovers appreciate and get a kick out of how cats can sometimes be mischievous. They're just little tricksters who like to play, and you can't help but crack a smile every time. This adorable devil costume will show off their mischievous side on Halloween.